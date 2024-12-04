Kerala Gold Rate December 4 2024: Price of 8 gram gold above Rs 57,000; CHECK details

Gold prices in Kerala remained unchanged today (Dec 4) after a Rs 320 increase yesterday. One sovereign of gold is currently priced above Rs 57,000 in the market.

article_image1
Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Dec 4, 2024, 12:31 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 4, 2024, 12:31 PM IST

Gold prices in Kerala have remained unchanged today (Dec 4), with one sovereign of gold priced at Rs 57,040. This comes after a Rs 320 increase yesterday, marking a slight recovery in prices. Over the past week, gold prices have been fluctuating between Rs 56,000 and Rs 57,000.

article_image2

On October 31, gold prices in the state reached a record high of Rs 59,640 per sovereign. However, following significant global events like the US elections, gold prices saw volatility.

article_image3

 On November 26, the price dropped by Rs 960 after reports of a peace agreement between Israel and Lebanon, which led to a reduction in international gold prices.
 

article_image4

Today, the price of one gram of 22-carat gold is Rs 7,130, and one gram of 18-carat gold is Rs 5,890. Silver prices remain unchanged, with one gram of hallmarked silver priced at Rs 97.
 

article_image5

Gold price summary for December:
December 1: One sovereign of gold at Rs 57,200 (unchanged).
December 2: Price decreased by Rs 480, one sovereign at Rs 56,720.
December 3: Price increased by Rs320, one sovereign at Rs 57,040.
December 4: Price remains steady, one sovereign at Rs 57,040.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Cigarettes tobacco, aerated drinks likely to get expensive as GST may rise to 35%: Report gcw

Cigarettes, tobacco, aerated drinks likely to get expensive as GST may rise to 35%: Report

Bengaluru: BDA to issue fines for unused plots, penalty likely to increase to 25% vkp

Bengaluru: BDA to issue fines for unused plots, penalty likely to increase to 25%

Donald Tump 100 percent tariff threat on BRICS: Ex-RBI Governor Subbarao questions if US laws permit such sanctions snt

Tump's 100% tariff threat on BRICS: Ex-RBI Governor Subbarao questions if US laws permit such sanctions

BBMP records highest ever property tax collection in Bengaluru with Rs 4,284 crore under OTS scheme vkp

BBMP records highest ever property tax collection in Bengaluru with Rs 4,284 crore under OTS scheme

Kerala Gold Rate November 28 2024: Price of 8 gram gold DROPS; check details dmn

Kerala Gold Rate November 28 2024: Price of 8 gram gold DROPS; check details

Recent Stories

Asianet News LIVETHON: "Seat belts saved us..." Former Chief Secy V Venu advocates for responsible driving anr

Asianet News LIVETHON: "Seat belts saved us..." Former Chief Secy V Venu advocates for responsible driving

Bigg Boss 18: Who is Bhavika Sharma? Actress behind Avinash Mishra's rumored romance; Read on NTI

Bigg Boss 18: Who is Bhavika Sharma? Actress behind Avinash Mishra's rumored romance; Read on

Fronx to Skoda Kylaq: Top 5 spacious cars for families under Rs 10 lakh gcw

Fronx to Skoda Kylaq: Top 5 spacious cars for families under Rs 10 lakh

Ranbir Kapoor once talked about cheating on Deepika Padukone, revealed s*x secrets, and more RBA

Ranbir Kapoor once talked about cheating on Deepika Padukone, revealed s*x secrets, and more

Hema Malini to Zeenat Aman: 70s Bollywood Actresses' Beauty Secrets anr

Hema Malini to Zeenat Aman: 70s Bollywood Actresses' Beauty Secrets

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon