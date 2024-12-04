Kerala Gold Rate December 4 2024: Price of 8 gram gold above Rs 57,000; CHECK details

Gold prices in Kerala remained unchanged today (Dec 4) after a Rs 320 increase yesterday. One sovereign of gold is currently priced above Rs 57,000 in the market.

Gold prices in Kerala have remained unchanged today (Dec 4), with one sovereign of gold priced at Rs 57,040. This comes after a Rs 320 increase yesterday, marking a slight recovery in prices. Over the past week, gold prices have been fluctuating between Rs 56,000 and Rs 57,000.

On October 31, gold prices in the state reached a record high of Rs 59,640 per sovereign. However, following significant global events like the US elections, gold prices saw volatility.

On November 26, the price dropped by Rs 960 after reports of a peace agreement between Israel and Lebanon, which led to a reduction in international gold prices.



Today, the price of one gram of 22-carat gold is Rs 7,130, and one gram of 18-carat gold is Rs 5,890. Silver prices remain unchanged, with one gram of hallmarked silver priced at Rs 97.



Gold price summary for December:

December 1: One sovereign of gold at Rs 57,200 (unchanged).

December 2: Price decreased by Rs 480, one sovereign at Rs 56,720.

December 3: Price increased by Rs320, one sovereign at Rs 57,040.

December 4: Price remains steady, one sovereign at Rs 57,040.

