A 31-year-old migrant worker from Chhattisgarh was beaten to death by mob in Kerala's Palakkad after being wrongly suspected of theft. The victim Ramnarayan Bhayar suffered over 80 injuries and died due to severe assault. 5 people have been arrested.

A 31-year-old migrant worker from Chhattisgarh was beaten to death by a group of local residents in Kerala’s Palakkad district after being wrongly suspected of theft. The incident happened near Walayar and has triggered widespread anger after disturbing videos of the assault surfaced online.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The victim, identified as Ramnarayan Bhayar, had come to Kerala only four days earlier in search of work. Instead of help, he faced a violent mob attack that finally cost him his life.

Trigger Warning: Video below contains disturbing visuals. Viewers discretion is advised.

Scroll to load tweet…

Victim Ramnarayan Bhayar a native of Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur

Ramnarayan Bhayar was a native of Bilaspur district in Chhattisgarh. He had been staying in Kanjikode, Palakkad, after arriving in Kerala to find employment. According to his family, he failed to secure work and was planning to return home.

A relative said Bhayar was new to the area and unfamiliar with local routes. “He got lost and accidentally reached that place. He had no criminal record,” the relative told reporters. Bhayar is survived by his two children, aged eight and ten.

Police initially said he was from Jharkhand but later corrected the information, confirming he was from Chhattisgarh.

Police said the incident occurred on Wednesday evening, December 17, at Attappallam East, near Walayar. Bhayar was allegedly accused of being involved in a theft in Kizhakeattappallam.

Local residents claimed that around 3 pm, Bhayar entered several houses, allegedly attempting burglary. An argument followed, during which he was attacked. Police said the assault happened before 7.40 pm, as recorded in the FIR.

During the attack, Bhayar was brutally beaten with sticks. He suffered severe injuries and later collapsed after vomiting blood.

Delayed medical help and death

After the assault, Bhayar was allegedly left on the roadside for nearly four hours. Police later took him to the Palakkad District Government Hospital around 4.30 pm, where his condition worsened. He died later that night due to the injuries.

The delay in providing medical help has raised serious questions and added to public anger over the incident.

The autopsy report revealed shocking details. Bhayar had more than 80 injuries all over his body, from head to toe. The report confirmed that he died due to severe assault and excessive bleeding caused by head injuries. Internal bleeding was also noted.

The report also stated that Bhayar was intoxicated at the time but had not committed any theft, directly contradicting the allegations that led to the attack.

Arrests and legal action

Police initially detained around 10 people after videos of the assault went viral. On Friday, police reportedly confirmed that five persons were formally arrested in connection with the crime.

The arrests were recorded late Thursday night. All the accused have been booked for murder under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. They were produced before a court and remanded to judicial custody.

Police said a detailed investigation is underway to establish the exact sequence of events.

Taking suo motu cognisance of the incident, the Kerala State Human Rights Commission ordered a probe. The commission directed the Palakkad district police chief to submit a detailed report within three weeks.

The killing has revived memories of the 2018 lynching of Madhu, a tribal youth from Attappady, who was beaten to death by a mob after being accused of theft. That case also shocked the nation. Later, 13 of the 14 accused were sentenced to seven years of rigorous imprisonment and fined Rs 1 lakh each.

The latest incident has once again raised concerns over mob violence, migrant safety and justice for the poor.