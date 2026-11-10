Arriving naked and totally exhausted from severe malnutrition and dehydration, the villagers initially mistook them for drunks.

Five people miraculously survived after being stranded in the Pacific Ocean for about 100 days. The New York Times reported that the five-member group, including two teenagers, survived at sea by eating sea turtles and birds and drinking rainwater. They set off on a small boat for a short one-hour trip between the islands of Micronesia, but they got lost and were stranded at sea. Meanwhile, four members of the family lost their lives.

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On July 30, a nine-member group, including Tedvinson Paul and his family, set out in a 20-foot small boat to buy goods between the islands of Micronesia. However, they were caught in a strong storm during the journey, lost control of the boat, ran out of fuel, and the boat drifted into the ocean.

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These people stranded at sea waved and gave signals to passing ships and planes to get the attention of rescuers, but they went unnoticed.

During their days wandering in the deep sea, four people in the group, including a child, succumbed to death unable to bear hunger and dehydration. With heavy hearts, they had to throw the bodies of their dead loved ones into the ocean.

Shore 3,000 miles away

The boat, which wandered in the ocean for about 100 days, covered a distance of over 3,000 miles and finally washed ashore on the coral reefs of Fanning Island in Kiribati on November 1. When the boat hit the shore and broke, the five-member group, including three men and two teenagers who survived, followed the sound of the church bell and walked to the nearby village.

Arriving naked and totally exhausted from severe malnutrition and dehydration, the villagers initially mistook them for drunks. However, realizing their condition, the church pastor took them in and gave them first aid.

Improvement in health

Currently undergoing treatment under the supervision of Nursing Officer Paukin Tororo, they are recovering their health. Health workers reported that they are responding well to food and treatment. Chuuk Governor Alexander Narruhn confirmed that discussions have begun with the Kiribati government to repatriate the survivors to their homeland.