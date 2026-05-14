V. D. Satheesan is Kerala's new Chief Minister after leading the UDF to victory in the 2026 Assembly elections. From a middle-class family, he has a background in social work and law. He is married to R. Lakshmi Priya and has one daughter, Unnimaya; his family maintains a private life.

Newly appointed Kerala Chief Minister V. D. Satheesan has become one of the country’s most talked-about political figures after leading the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) to a major victory in the 2026 Assembly elections. While his political journey has drawn widespread attention, curiosity around his personal life and family background has also surged online.

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Born in Kerala’s Ernakulam district, Satheesan comes from a modest middle-class family. According to publicly available records, he was born to K. Damodara Menon and V. Vilasini Amma. Reports say his parents played a key role in shaping his values, education, and public outlook from an early age.

Satheesan is married to R. Lakshmi Priya, who has largely stayed away from political limelight despite her husband’s high-profile career. Multiple reports noted that the family has maintained a relatively private lifestyle even as Satheesan rose to become one of Kerala’s most influential Congress leaders.

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The couple has one daughter, Unnimaya Satheesan. Unlike many children of prominent politicians, Unnimaya has mostly remained away from active politics and public attention. Reports also clarified that there is no public record of Satheesan having a son.

Satheesan’s elevation as Kerala Chief Minister sparked intense political discussions online, with many social media users describing him as the “face” of the anti-LDF campaign. Several Reddit users praised his grassroots image and credited him for Congress’ resurgence in the state. One user wrote, “He was the face of the campaign,” while another commented that voters trusted “his vision and leadership.”

His appointment came after days of suspense within the Congress party, with names like K C Venugopal and Ramesh Chennithala also being discussed for the top post. Eventually, the party leadership backed Satheesan, signalling a generational and strategic shift in Kerala politics.

Also Read: Congress names VD Satheesan new Kerala CM, ending 10-day suspense