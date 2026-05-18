On May 18, 2026, the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) returned to power in Kerala after a decade, ending the Left Democratic Front's rule. V. D. Satheesan was sworn in as the new Chief Minister. The 21-member cabinet is a balanced mix of experienced leaders, 14 new faces, women, and key coalition allies.

Kerala entered a new political chapter on May 18, 2026, as the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) returned to power after a decade and veteran Congress leader V. D. Satheesan took oath as Chief Minister. The swearing-in ceremony at Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram marked the formal beginning of the new UDF government, ending the Left Democratic Front’s ten-year rule in the state.

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The newly announced 21-member cabinet reflects a careful political balancing act, combining experienced power centres, coalition allies, regional representation, women leaders and first-time ministers. Reports noted that 14 members of the new ministry are fresh faces in the cabinet, signalling a major generational shift within Kerala politics.

Among the biggest names in the cabinet is senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala, whose inclusion was seen as a move to maintain internal party unity after intense discussions over leadership positions. Veteran leader K. Muraleedharan also secured a cabinet berth, alongside several younger faces including P. C. Vishnunadh, Roji M. John and T. Siddique.

The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), one of the UDF’s strongest allies, received major representation in the ministry. Senior IUML leader P. K. Kunhalikutty joined the cabinet along with P. K. Basheer, K. M. Shaji, N. Samsudheen and V. E. Abdul Gafoor. Reports highlighted that Malappuram district continued to hold strong influence within the IUML’s ministerial selections.

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The cabinet also focused on social and regional representation. Women leaders including Bindu Krishna and K. A. Thulasi were included, while multiple communities and districts received representation in an effort to strengthen coalition unity. Satheesan reportedly said the selections were finalised after considering “social and regional factors” across the alliance.

Political observers say the formation of the new ministry reflects the UDF’s attempt to project stability while also introducing new leadership ahead of future national political battles. The alliance had secured a sweeping victory in the 2026 Assembly elections, winning over 100 seats in the 140-member Kerala Assembly.

The full cabinet includes leaders from Congress, IUML, Kerala Congress and allied regional parties. Ministers such as Mons Joseph, Shibu Baby John, Anoop Jacob and C. P. John underline the coalition nature of the government.

The announcement triggered massive political discussions across Kerala, with supporters celebrating the UDF’s return and analysts closely watching portfolio allocations and governance priorities. The Satheesan government is expected to focus heavily on employment generation, welfare delivery, infrastructure projects and rebuilding public confidence after years of intense political rivalry in the state.

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