Congress names VD Satheesan as the new Chief Minister of Kerala after he led the UDF to a landslide victory in the 2026 Assembly Elections, securing 102 of 140 seats. He has pledged to usher in a 'new era' and focus on the state's economy.

Ending over 10 days of suspense, the Congress on Thursday officially announced that VD Satheesean, whose leadership helped the UDF alliance sweep back to power in Keralam, has been appointed as the chief minister.

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The six-time MLA from Peravoor, Vadassery Damodaran Satheesan, who turns 62 at the end of this month, had steered the United Democratic Front's (UDF) landslide victory in the 2026 Assembly Elections, where the alliance secured a thumping 102 seats in the 140-member house.

'New Era, New Kerala': Satheesan's Pledge

In his first response after the announcement, which comes after the declaration of the State Assembly results on May 4, Satheesan said, "I express sincere gratitude to my party, the AICC leadership."

"I am humbled by the trust placed in me by the party and the people. They entrusted me with a huge responsibility, and I am very thankful to team UDF and the workers. I dedicate my CMship to the people of Kerala. We have promised many things, and I think we can build a team that can change Keralam."

"This victory belongs to the grassroot workers who stood by us when we were in the wilderness," Satheesan told reporters, adding that "All AICC leaders called me and congratulated me".

Further, he pledged to usher in a "new era, a new Kerala" focusing on transforming the State's economic landscape, addressing its debt crisis. "It will be a new era, a new Kerala that is our target, we are going through tough times, the fiscal situation of kerala is vulnerable, and we are hopeful of change," Satheesan said.

A Look at Satheesan's Political Career

A lawyer by profession he had entered politics in 1996 and gradually built a reputation with his combative style and hard-hitting speeches.

Active in student politics at the Mahatma Gandhi University, he served as secretary of the National Students' Union of India. He also held various responsibilities in the party and served as Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) vice president and All India Congress Committee (AICC) secretary.

Satheesan had snatched the Paravur Assembly seat in 2001 from the Communist Party of India and repeated the win in 2016. He had served as the Leader of the Opposition in the previous House has emerged as the public face of the UDF's comeback bid in the recent elections. Satheesan had been wholly invested in the election had during the election campaign, declared that he would step away from active politics if the UDF alliance failed to secure a convincing mandate.

UDF Allies Welcome Decision

Satheesan also enjoyed the strong backing of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), the main ally of the Congress in this election. While the Congress secured 63 seats its main ally, IUML won 22 seats ending the Left Democratic Front's (LDF) decade-long rule in the State.

IUML's Kerala State President chief Sayyid Sadikali Shihab Thangal addressing media persons after the Congress announcement said the Muslim League has welcomed the high command's decision. "We wish him all the best. like we said earlier we stand by the party decision. Satheesan has always talked about Team UDF and this government will be a team UDF for the next 5 years."

"The decision was made by respecting the people's verdict. The AICC high command took the final decision in this. They discussed in detail took the decision only after completing all democratic procedures. They took the views of the alliance partners multiple times. Even today, (Mallikarjun) Kharge called us," Thangal told ANI at Panakkad near Malappuram.

"Most proabably, the swearing in will take place on Monday and will soon announce the ministers from the League too," the IUML leader said.

Road to Forming Government

With this announcement, Congress will proceed to form the government in the State, and a final decision is expected to be taken after the Congress Legislature Party meeting.

Hailing the party, the CM-designate said, "Congress is no ordinary party; there is a galaxy of leadership. They have given me feedback and advice and pulled me up when I was wrong."

He added that the Congress leaders are set to meet Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, following a Legislative Party meeting, to claim the stake and form the UDF government in the state. He said, "We will meet the Governor and then will figure out when this is happening. A call will be taken; the ministers will be decided by the party. The party will come together and decide."

IUML leader PK Kunhalikutty, who won this election from the Malappuram constituency, said, "Further matters will be decided after knowing the details of the Congress legislature party meeting."

KPCC president Sunny Joseph announced that the Congress Legislature Party will hold a meeting at the KPCC headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram this evening. "We extend all congratulations to V D Satheesan," he said adding that Congress leadership was headed to the Keralam capital this evening.

How the Decision Was Made

Earlier today, Congress leader Deepa Dasmunsi, addressing a press conference in the national capital said, "It has been decided to appoint VD Satheesan as the leader of the Congress Legislature Party"

Flanked by Jairam Ramesh and Ajay Maken, Mukul Wasnik, she said, "The Congress Legislature Party had met in Thiruvananthapuram on May 7th, 2026 and had unanimously resolved to authorise the Congress President to appoint the new leader of the CLP in the state of Keralam"

"Accordingly, the Congress President has held extensive discussions with the Chairperson of the Congress Parliamentary Party, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, the AICC Observers who had met with the newly elected MLAs on May 7, 2026 and many other leaders from the state, including MPs, former PCC Presidents have also been consulted,"

"Based on all these discussions, it has been decided that VD Satheesan be appointed as the leader of the CLP," Dasmunsi said.

Party Unity and Celebrations

Lok Sabha MP Venugopal and Congress general secretary (organisation), who was perceived to be a contender for the post along with Satheesan and senior leader Ramesh Chenithala, accepted the party's decision and congratulated Satheesan.

Addressing reporters in New Delhi, Venugopal said he will provide all support to the CM and the UDF government in Kerala.

Speaking about Venugopal and Ramesh Chennithala, Satheesan said, "Both are my leaders and my seniors. I'm junior to them. They have helped a lot with this wonderful victory. "As a General Secretary Organisation, he helped a lot in the elections. It is his state. He is an MP from Keralam and Ramesh Chennithala was the campaign committee chairman. He was my leader for a long time. I was with him. The party selected me to lead Keralam... There are many factors," he said.

"Why should the CLP meeting adopt a resolution to entrust the Congress president? Because the Congress president and other leaders have to discuss with many others. Many other factors should be considered..." Satheesan said.

Meanwhile, celebrations broke out at the residence of Satheesan in Ernakulam following the announcement. Party workers erupted in joy, bursting firecrackers and distributing sweets outside the KPCC headquarters in Indira Bhawan in Thiruvananthapuram

The announcement of Satheesan as Congress CM-elect comes amidst Congress General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal was seen leaving from the residence of Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi while AICC Keralam observer Ajay Maken was seen arriving at Congress office in the national capital.

The two observers of the All India Congress Committee (AICC), Congress General Secretary and MP Mukul Wasnik and the party's Rajya Sabha MP along with AICC General Secretary in-charge of Keralam Deepa Dasmunshi-who have been managing the leadership transition in Kerala following the 2026 assembly elections, arrived at Malikarjun Kharge's residence in New Delhi early today.

Yesterday, the announcement of the chief ministerial candidate was widely anticipated following a crucial meeting between Rahul Gandhi and Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge at the latter's residence. However, party general secretary Jairam Ramesh told media persons that the decision on the chief ministerial nominee would be announced today. (ANI)