The Congress on Thursday officially announced senior leader V D Satheesan as the new Chief Minister of Kerala, ending days of intense speculation over who would lead the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) after its resounding election victory.

The Congress on Thursday officially announced senior leader V D Satheesan as the new Chief Minister of Kerala, ending days of intense speculation over who would lead the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) after its resounding election victory.

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While sections within the Congress high command were believed to be backing K C Venugopal for the top post, Satheesan ultimately emerged as the undisputed face of the UDF’s stunning political resurgence in the state. For many party workers, allies and voters, he symbolised the Congress campaign that dismantled the Left Democratic Front’s decade-long grip on power.

The grand old party formally unveiled Satheesan as the Chief Minister-designate during a press conference on Wednesday, triggering celebrations among Congress supporters across Kerala.

What is ,VD Satheesan’s, Net Worth

Ahead of the 2026 Kerala Assembly elections, Satheesan disclosed assets worth more than Rs 6 crore in his election affidavit, detailing both movable and immovable properties owned by him and his family.

According to the affidavit, Satheesan and his wife, Lakshmipriya, jointly own assets valued at nearly Rs 6.69 crore. Satheesan declared movable assets worth Rs 53.82 lakh, while his wife reported movable assets worth Rs 68.45 lakh. Their holdings include cash, bank deposits, shares and gold.

The Congress leader declared Rs 64,000 in cash, bank shares worth Rs 25,000 and 35 grams of gold. His wife, meanwhile, owns 1,128 grams of gold, as per the affidavit.

Satheesan’s immovable properties, including land and residential holdings in Paravoor and Nettoor, are valued at around Rs 2.42 crore. These properties include both inherited and self-purchased assets. His wife also inherited land estimated to be worth nearly Rs 1.85 crore.

The affidavit further revealed that the family owns a car valued at Rs 9.61 lakh, registered in the name of their daughter.

On the liabilities front, Satheesan declared loans and liabilities amounting to nearly Rs 24 lakh, including housing and vehicle loans, while his wife reported liabilities worth Rs 17.45 lakh.

Kerala Assembly Polls

The Congress-led UDF scripted a massive political comeback in the Kerala Assembly elections, winning 102 out of 140 seats in a crushing mandate that pushed the Left Democratic Front to just 35 seats.

The emphatic verdict ended the LDF’s decade-long rule in the state and restored the Congress-led alliance to power. However, even after the results, the political spotlight remained firmly fixed on the race for the Chief Minister’s post, as supporters of senior Congress leaders aggressively campaigned for their preferred candidates before the party finally settled on Satheesan.