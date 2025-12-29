Karnataka Dy CM DK Shivakumar slammed Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan for politicizing Kogilu encroachment evictions. He stated the land was a waste yard, not fit for living, and promised to relocate genuine poor evictees through a govt scheme.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Monday accused Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan of indulging in politics over Kogilu encroachment evictions, fearing defeat in the upcoming Kerala Assembly elections.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

'Internal Matter of Karnataka'

Speaking to reporters after inspecting the government land at Kogilu, which was cleared of encroachment, he said, "The state government had given the quarry land for solid waste management nine years ago. Some people have come and erected sheds in that land recently. Voters' ID cards had not been issued to people here as they were residing on government land."

"The officials had given notice to the illegal occupants before clearing the encroachments. The local MLA has had discussions too. Some people had appealed to allow them to stay in the same place. As it is a solid waste dump yard, it is not healthy to stay, and hence the government has taken action to evict them," he said.

"Some are doing politics over this. Communist parties are fearing defeat in the Kerala elections and hence are trying to gain the sympathy of minorities. This is an internal matter of Karnataka; the CM of Kerala must get complete information on this before commenting. This is a solid waste-filling land, and it is not suitable for living. The minorities welcomed me when I visited the place," he said.

Relocation Promised for Genuine Evictees

Speaking on the relocation of the evictees of Kogilu village near Yelahanka in Bengaluru, he said that the genuine people who have lost their homes in the demolition drive will be provided accommodation through a government scheme.

"We will be looking at the eligibility of the poor who have lost their homes. Someone has taken Rs 1.5 lakh to allow them to build a shed on government land. We will not allow such slums to raise their ugly heads in Bengaluru," he said.

"Such evictions are a regular activity in Bengaluru. It is natural for the government to reclaim its land from encroachments. The work of putting up a compound wall around this property has been going on for the last two years. In case someone has been subject to injustice, we will give them a house in a government scheme. I had directly come from the airport to get a first-hand understanding of the situation before attending the meeting with CM. This issue will be resolved," he added.

Action Against 'Land Sharks'

Upon being asked if action would be initiated against those who collected money, he said, "Of course. We have the proof of agreement signed to allow sheds to be built on this land. A woman who lost her place has said that the culprits collected Rs 1-2 lakhs to allow them to build their homes in government lands. We will not allow land sharks to misuse government land like this. We will certainly help the affected poor people."