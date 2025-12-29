The year 2025 tested Kerala deeply, with shocks over missing gold at Sabarimala, major court verdicts, political shifts, environmental scares, and the loss of key leaders. Local polls changed political equations ahead of the 2026 elections.

The year 2025 was one of the most emotional and testing periods for Kerala in recent times. The state saw deep questions raised about public faith, temple security, justice, and political direction, alongside environmental scares and major legal decisions. From the shock over missing gold at Sabarimala, to a landmark verdict in the actress sexual assault case, to sharp changes in political fortunes ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections, the year left a strong impact on public life.

At the same time, Kerala faced environmental challenges at sea, mourned the loss of respected leaders and cultural icons, and witnessed heated debates on education policy and welfare claims.

Sabarimala gold row shakes public faith

One of the most disturbing developments of 2025 came from Sabarimala, one of the most revered pilgrimage centres in India.

The Kerala High Court found evidence suggesting that the sacred Dwarapalaka idols at the hill shrine had lost part of their gold covering. This finding shocked crores of Ayyappa devotees in India and abroad and raised serious questions about the safety and management of temple assets.

Court records showed that more than 30 kg of gold, donated by a business group in the late 1990s, had been used to cover idols and parts of the temple. In 2019, two Dwarapalaka idols were removed for re-cladding and later returned to the shrine. However, they were not weighed when they were brought back.

A court-appointed Special Commissioner later reported a visible loss of gold. Acting on this report, the High Court ordered a probe by a special investigation team (SIT).

Several people were arrested in connection with the case, including a former assistant priest and two former presidents of the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), which manages the shrine.

The court said about 4.54 kg of gold was missing and described the case as an 'extraordinary' theft of sacred property. The High Court decided to closely monitor the investigation.

Actress sexual assault case reaches verdict

Another major event that shaped public discussion in Kerala was the long-running 2017 actress sexual assault case, which finally reached a key legal conclusion in 2025.

A local court acquitted actor Dileep and three others of conspiracy charges, citing lack of evidence. However, six accused, including the prime accused, were convicted and sentenced to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment.

The verdict drew mixed reactions across the state. While some welcomed the convictions, others questioned the acquittal of the actor.

The Kerala government said it would consider filing an appeal, while also repeating its support for the survivor. The case once again brought attention to issues of justice, power, and the safety of women in the film industry.

Political winds shift ahead of 2026 elections

Politically, 2025 proved challenging for the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) gained momentum during the year, with voter preference swinging in its favour during local body elections held towards the end of the year.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) also made major inroads. It created history by winning the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, ending over four decades of Left control in the state capital.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called the BJP’s win a 'watershed moment' in Kerala politics.

Overall, the UDF emerged as the single largest force across municipal corporations, municipalities, and panchayats, strengthening its position ahead of the 2026 Assembly polls.

Earlier in June, the LDF suffered another setback when the UDF wrested the Nilambur Assembly constituency in a bypoll.

Chief Minister Vijayan admitted that the results were disappointing. He said welfare announcements made before the polls had little impact and promised introspection within the Left alliance.

Education policy differences within the Left

The year also exposed ideological differences within the ruling alliance. The CPI(M)-led government decided to put the Centre’s PM SHRI school scheme on hold after strong objections from its ally, the CPI.

The Chief Minister said a Cabinet sub-committee would review the scheme. The move highlighted the Left’s continued opposition to the National Education Policy (NEP) and the tensions it has created within the coalition.

Environmental scares at sea raise alarm

Kerala faced serious environmental concerns in 2025 following two major maritime accidents off its coast.

In May, a Liberian-flagged cargo vessel, MSC ELSA-3, sank off Thottappally in Alappuzha district. The ship was carrying hundreds of containers, including hazardous materials.

An oil spill followed, and large quantities of plastic pellets washed ashore along the coasts of Alappuzha, Kollam, and Thiruvananthapuram, raising fears about long-term damage to marine life and livelihoods.

In June, another scare occurred when a Singapore-flagged container ship caught fire about 88 nautical miles off the Kerala coast after a container explosion.

The Indian Navy and Coast Guard carried out firefighting and rescue operations amid concerns that the ship could sink. Warnings were issued, and authorities closely monitored the situation.

Kerala loses towering political figure

Kerala mourned the death of former Chief Minister V S Achuthanandan, who passed away at the age of 101 after treatment following a cardiac arrest. A founding member of the CPI(M), Achuthanandan was widely respected for his personal integrity and strong stand on workers’ rights, land reforms, and social justice.

He served as Chief Minister from 2006 to 2011, was elected to the state Assembly seven times, and served as Leader of Opposition on three occasions.

Tributes poured in from across political lines, recognising his lasting influence on Kerala’s public life.

Congress rattled by rape allegations against young leader

The Congress party also faced embarrassment during the year following rape allegations against a young party leader. Rahul Mamkootathil, elected as Palakkad MLA in a bypoll last year, faced multiple cases. The party expelled him from its primary membership, signalling a hard line amid public pressure.

Cultural losses and honours

The state also lost a cultural icon with the death of Sreenivasan, the actor, screenwriter and filmmaker known for sharp satire and social commentary.

In contrast, there was a moment of pride when superstar Mohanlal received the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for 2023, India’s highest honour in cinema.

Claim of ending extreme poverty sparks debate

In November, Chief Minister Vijayan declared Kerala free of extreme poverty, calling it a historic achievement under the state's welfare model. While supporters celebrated the claim, critics questioned its long-term sustainability and asked for clearer data and follow-up measures.

As 2025 came to a close, Kerala stood at a crossroads. The year exposed cracks in systems meant to protect faith, environment and justice, while also reshaping political equations ahead of a crucial election year.

For many, 2025 will be remembered as a year that tested trust but also one that forced difficult conversations about accountability, governance and the future direction of the state.