Pathanamthitta: A heated dispute has broken out within the Youth Congress state committee WhatsApp group over the allegations facing MLA Rahul Mamkoottathil. Tensions flared after Rahul’s supporters indirectly pointed fingers at Abin Varkey, suggesting he was behind the accusations.

The conflict escalated when Rahul’s supporters shared a picture of Abin edited onto the iconic climax scene from the film Baahubali within the group. The post triggered strong protests, with some senior leaders alleging that the organization “cannot move forward by keeping backstabbers.”

Rahul’s supporters countered, declaring that they would never accept anyone trying to rise to leadership positions through betrayal. The war of words soon spiraled out of control, forcing the national leadership to step in and restrict the WhatsApp group to admin-only mode, putting a lid on further arguments.

Rahul Resigns as Youth Congress President, Stays On as MLA

Amid the controversy, Rahul Mamkoottathil stepped down as Youth Congress state president but will continue serving as MLA. While some demanded that he relinquish his assembly seat as well, the Congress leadership rejected this call, clarifying there is currently no situation that warrants his resignation from the legislature.

According to party leaders, internal organizational action is sufficient for now, and there is no need to escalate the matter further.

Committee to Probe Allegations

The Congress high command has also decided to constitute a committee to investigate the allegations against Rahul in detail. Party insiders say the panel will examine all charges laid against him.

In dismissing demands for Rahul’s resignation as MLA, the leadership cited the precedent of actor-turned-MLA Mukesh, who continued in his post while facing sexual harassment allegations.