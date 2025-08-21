Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that 900 government services were available online to the public, and that no one has to go to offices to avail them. Steps have also been taken to make these services available to non-resident Keralites.

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala has become the first fully digitally literate state in India, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced during a video call with 105-year-old Abdulla Maulavi. Marking a significant milestone, the Chief Minister also stated that official certificates issued by local bodies will soon be digitized and integrated with DigiLocker for easier access. Additionally, he noted that individuals who have attained digital literacy will receive further training focused on cybercrime prevention, strengthening the state’s efforts toward a safer and more inclusive digital future.

The Chief Minister said that Kerala was not only declaring the internet as a right but taking steps to make it available for everyone. “The government is setting an example for the entire country by providing internet facilities in Kerala without any rural-urban divide. A total of 900 government services are available online to the public. No one has to go to offices for government services. This change is the real Kerala story,” said the Chief Minister, adding that steps have been taken to make government services available to non-resident Keralites without having to come to the state.

In a Facebook post, the Chief Minister remarked that the success of the Digi-Kerala project, launched by the LDF government to ensure universal access to internet-based services, played a key role in achieving this historic milestone. Training programs were implemented in connection with the project to enable everyone to use smartphones and internet-based services beyond mere computer literacy. Accordingly, 21,87,667 (99.98%) out of the selected 21,88,398 learners have achieved digital literacy. The Chief Minister also claimed that the achievement of complete digital literacy is a step towards the LDF government's goal of transforming everyone into skilled individuals suitable for the new era.