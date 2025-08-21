A section of Congress and Youth Congress workers from Palakkad have alleged that Shafi pressured them to make Rahul a candidate in the Palakkad Bypolls and did not pay heed to their complaints. A woman writer accused Shafi was aware of Rahul's act.

Thiruvananthapuram: Following sexual harassment allegations against Rahul Mamkootathil, a complaint has been filed against Congress MP Shafi Parambil at the party high command. A section of Congress and Youth Congress workers from Palakkad have alleged that Shafi pressured them to make Rahul a candidate in the Palakkad Bypolls and did not pay heed to their complaints. Writer Honey Bhaskaran had also accused Shafi Parambil of being aware of Rahul’s “bad behaviour” but ignoring complaints against him. Shafi Parambil has not yet responded to the issue and remains in his flat in Delhi. Meanwhile, the Palakkad Municipality has revoked invite to Rahul Mamkootathil from participating in a public event scheduled on Friday. In a letter issued to the legislator, the municipality formally requested him to abstain from attending the inauguration ceremony of the Palakkad bus stand, where he was initially invited as the chief guest.



Clashes erupted during a DYFI march to Kerala Opposition Leader VD Satheesan's office in Paravur. Protesters attempted to breach barricades and enter the office, throwing stones and sticks at the office compound. They alleged that Rahul Mamkootathil was being protected. The protesters overturned the office board, poured kerosene on it, and set it on fire. This resulted in Congress workers blocking the road, alleging that the police colluded with DYFI members.

An audio recording of a conversation, purportedly between Rahul and a woman, was released where he allegedly pressures her to have an abortion. To protect the woman's privacy, the audio has been technically modified to alter the voices. The audio reportedly includes statements urging the woman to terminate the pregnancy and not to raise the child. Several other women have also raised harassment allegations against Rahul. Actor and former journalist Rini Ann George alleged that a young active political leader from Kerala sent her offensive messages and invited her to a hotel room. She said that the incident happened nearly three and a half years ago. Even though she did not name Rahul, she said that the leader had an “who cares” attitude. Earlier, Rahul had used those words to dismiss allegations against him. Following the allegations, Rahul has resigned from the post of Youth Congress President. Abin Varkky and KM Abhijith likely to replace him. There is no clarity whether Rahul will continue to be an MLA. Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala has called for action against Rahul following the allegations.