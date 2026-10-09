A 53-year-old migrant worker from West Bengal died after he collapsed inside a fishing boat at the Beypore harbour in Kozhikode. He passed away while undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

Kozhikode: A 53-year-old migrant worker from West Bengal died after collapsing inside a fishing boat at Beypore harbour in Kozhikode. The deceased, identified as Dileep Sur, passed away while undergoing treatment at a private hospital. The incident took place on Friday morning when the workers entered the fish storage compartment of the fishing boat. Shortly afterwards, they reportedly began feeling unwell. When other crew members realised that the workers were missing, they went inside the boat to look for them.

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The crew members were shocked to find the workers lying unconscious inside the storage compartment. They immediately pulled them out and rushed them to a nearby hospital for medical attention. Despite receiving treatment, Dileep Sur succumbed to his condition at the private hospital. The incident has raised concerns over the safety of workers operating in confined spaces aboard fishing vessels.

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Further details regarding the exact cause of the workers' sudden illness have not yet been confirmed. The circumstances surrounding the incident are expected to be examined to determine what led to the workers collapsing inside the fish storage compartment. The incident has once again drawn attention to the risks faced by fishing boat workers, particularly those working in enclosed compartments where conditions can quickly become dangerous.