Vandanmedu police arrested a former priest for allegedly stealing 59 grams of gold from the Old Kochara Sree Dharmasastha Temple in Idukki. The theft came to light following an investigation into the missing gold ornaments.

Idukki: Vandanmedu police arrested a former priest for stealing gold from the Old Kochara Sree Dharmasastha Temple. The cops nabbed K.U. Mithun, a native of Ezhukone in Kollam. The theft took place at the temple in January. The thief stole 59 grams of gold ornaments kept inside the office cupboard. The temple committee noticed the missing gold on February 16 when they opened the cupboard for some temple work. The accused used a key to open the cupboard, took the gold, and locked it back.

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The temple committee then filed a complaint with the Vandanmedu police. The cops caught the thief early Friday morning after a months-long probe. The arrested man is K.U. Mithun from Neduvathoor Ambalathumkala in Ezhukone, Kollam district. He worked as the temple priest from January 6 to January 18. During this time, he opened the cupboard with a key and stole the gold. The police found that he sold parts of the stolen gold to different jewelry shops and bought new gold. Since the cupboard was opened with a key, some people initially blamed the temple secretary for the theft. Because of this, the secretary sold his own farmland and bought 60 grams of gold for the temple.

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Mithun worked as a priest in several temples. The police caught him while he was working at the Kundara Mahavishnu Temple. He had left the Kochara temple earlier by lying that his mother needed surgery. The police produced the arrested priest in court and remanded him to custody.