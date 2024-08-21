Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Nedumangad Vinod murder case: Prime accused sentenced to death, 3 get life imprisonment

    The Thiruvananthapuram Additional District Sessions Court has sentenced Unni, the prime accused in the Nedumangad Vinod murder case, to death. The court observed that Unni's past criminal record posed a threat to society, leading to the death penalty verdict. 

    Nedumangad Vinod murder case: Prime accused sentenced to death, 3 get life imprisonment
    Author
    Deepu Mohan
    First Published Aug 21, 2024, 3:15 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 21, 2024, 3:18 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: In a significant verdict, the Thiruvananthapuram Additional District Sessions Court has sentenced the prime accused, Unni, to death in the Nedumangad Vinod murder case. Three other accused, Sharath Kumar, Rajith Babu, and Kannan, have been sentenced to life imprisonment with two other accused in the case acquitted. The court observed that Unni, a native of Paravur, has been involved in several criminal cases in the past and releasing him from jail would pose a threat to society.

    Also Read: Assam girl missing: Tasmeed not spotted in CCTV footage at Kanyakumari railway station as search continues

    The case dates back to the murder of Vinod, who was attacked by a group of drunk men while visiting his friend admitted at a private hospital in Nedumangad. The accused were bloody and When Vinod asked the accused about it, they stabbed him with a knife. Vinod's friends who were with him at the time also suffered injuries. 

    The verdict brings closure to the family of Vinod, and the court has sent a strong message that such heinous crimes will not be tolerated. 

    Also Read: Search for missing Kerala driver awaits court decision as district administration submits report to K'taka HC

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Mammootty fans aim for 30,000 blood donations to mark actor's birthday on September 7, urges everyone to participate dmn

    Mammootty fans aim for 30,000 blood donations to mark actor's birthday, urges everyone to participate

    Assam girl missing: Tasmeen not spotted in CCTV footage at Kanyakumari railway station as search continues dmn

    Assam girl missing: Tasmeed not spotted in CCTV footage at Kanyakumari railway station as search continues

    Kerala: Spanning across 12.93 acres, Pinarayi village to get massive education hub estimated at Rs 285 crore anr

    Kerala: Spanning across 12.93 acres, Pinarayi village to get massive education hub estimated at Rs 285 crore

    Search op for missing Kerala driver awaits court's decision as district administration submits report to HC dmn

    Search for missing Kerala driver awaits court decision as district administration submits report to K'taka HC

    Kerala: Woman found hanging after receiving threatening calls from online loan app lenders in Perumbavoor anr

    Kerala: Woman found hanging after receiving threatening calls from online loan app lenders in Perumbavoor

    Recent Stories

    Rishab Shetty says Bollywood art movies showcase India in bad light during recent interview vkp

    'Bollywood 'art' movies showcase India in bad-light': Rishab Shetty's remarks spark online debate (WATCH)

    sports India's Olympic star Manu Bhaker dances to the tune of 'Kala Chasma' (WATCH) scr

    India's Olympic star Manu Bhaker dances to the tune of 'Kala Chasma' (WATCH)

    7 ways to reduce eye strain from excessive screen time gcw

    7 ways to reduce eye strain from excessive screen time

    Try this delicious Dhaniya Panjiri on Janmashtami 2024 anr

    Try this delicious Dhaniya Panjiri on Janmashtami 2024

    Beagle to Shih Tzu-7 longest-living dog breeds RBA EAI

    Beagle to Shih Tzu-7 longest-living dog breeds

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet EXCLUSIVE Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE: NSG inducts Indian-made ASMI Submachine Pistol, designed by DRDO (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: NSG inducts Indian-made ASMI Submachine Pistol, designed by DRDO (WATCH)

    Video Icon