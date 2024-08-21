CCTV shows missing Assamese girl getting off and back on train at Nagercoil, probe focused in Kanyakumari

A 13-year-old girl from Assam, Tasmeed Tamsum, who went missing from Thiruvananthapuram on Aug 20, is believed to have traveled to Kanyakumari. CCTV footage shows her getting back on the train at Nagercoil station after buying water.

Thiruvananthapuram: A 13-year-old girl from Assam, Tasmeed Tamsum, who went missing from Kazhakootam in Thiruvananthapuram yesterday (Aug 20) morning, has likely gone to Kanyakumari, as per the police officials. On checking the CCTV footage, it was found that Tasmeed did not get off at Nagercoil station as previously suspected, but instead got back on the train at 3.03 AM after buying water from a vendor. Based on this, police believe that Tasmeed may have travelled to Kanyakumari.

Earlier, a photo of Tasmeed taken by a student at Neyyattinkara had given police a crucial lead. However, despite searching the Kanyakumari railway station and beach after an autorickshaw driver claimed seeing her, no signs of Tasmeed were found. When Tasmeed's brother in Bengaluru reported that she had not reached him, the investigation hit a roadblock.

Despite examining CCTV footage from inside Kanyakumari railway station, police were unable to locate Tasmeed. It was in this context that the crucial CCTV footage emerged, leading police to decide to continue the investigation in Kanyakumari. The police are urging anyone with information about Tasmeed's whereabouts to immediately contact them at 9497960113 / 9497980111.

