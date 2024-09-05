Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Weather alert: Low-pressure in Bay of Bengal area expected to bring rain to Kerala in next 7 days

    A new low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal is expected to bring widespread rain to Kerala for the next 7 days, with isolated heavy rain possible on September 8. North Kerala will receive more rain, but heavy rain is unlikely.

    Weather alert: Low-pressure in Bay of Bengal area expected to bring rain to Kerala in next 7 days dmn
    Author
    Deepu Mohan
    First Published Sep 5, 2024, 4:23 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 5, 2024, 4:42 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: A new low-pressure area has formed in the Bay of Bengal, near the Andhra-Odisha coast, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). This is expected to bring widespread rain to Kerala, with the existing isolated rain in the state set to continue.

    Also Read: Kerala: Youth Congress' protest demanding CM's resignation turns violent; Police resort to lathi charge

    The IMD has forecast light to moderate rain in Kerala for the next 7 days, with isolated heavy rain possible on September 8. A yellow alert has been issued for Kannur and Kasaragod districts on September 8.

    North Kerala is expected to receive more rain, with the possibility of heavy rain being low. The low-pressure area that was located over Rajasthan has weakened into a cyclonic circulation, while the low-pressure area in the central-west Arabian Sea has also weakened into a cyclonic circulation near the Oman coast.

    The India Meteorological Department has stated that there are no restrictions on fishing along the coasts of Kerala, Karnataka, and Lakshadweep.

    Residents of Kerala are advised to be prepared for widespread rain and to take necessary precautions to ensure their safety. The IMD will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as necessary.  

    Also Read: Supplyco raises prices of subsidised goods ahead of Onam market opening today

