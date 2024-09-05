Kerala: Youth Congress' protest demanding CM's resignation turns violent; Police resort to lathi charge

A clash erupted during a Youth Congress march to the Secretariat on Thursday (Sep 05) demanding the Chief Minister's resignation. Youth Congress Vice President Abin Varkey was injured after being chased and beaten by the police but continued to protest.

Thiruvananthapuram: A confrontation broke out during the Youth Congress' march to the Secretariat, where they were demanding the Chief Minister's resignation. Youth Congress Vice President Abin Varkey was cornered and assaulted by the police, with four officers chasing and beating him.

Despite suffering a head injury, Abin Varkey continued to protest alongside his colleagues. Both Abin Varkey and Rahul Mankootathil were later arrested by the police. The conflict arose after protesters reportedly smashed a police shield on the road. Though the police exercised restraint in response to intense provocation, the situation escalated after six or seven rounds of water cannon failed to disperse the crowd.

Opposition Leader V.D. Satheesan on Wednesday (Sep 04) called for the immediate ousting of ADGP M.R. Ajith Kumar from his position as head of Law and Order, citing the ongoing high-level investigation against him. Satheesan warned the Kerala government that if Ajith Kumar remains in office, it may lead to widespread protests and unrest on the streets.

The demand by Satheesan takes on added significance as it comes on the heels of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan forming a special investigation team, led by the State Police Chief, to probe allegations of criminality, corruption, and nepotism leveled by ruling party's MLA P.V. Anvar against ADGP M.R. Ajith Kumar.

Satheesan also called for the removal of Sujith Das, a former District Police Chief in Malappuram and Pathanamthitta, who is currently under investigation for alleged involvement in gold smuggling and illegal deforestation. He further demanded that Chief Minister Vijayan's political secretary, P. Sasi, be included in the proposed CBI investigation. He highlighted that a ruling party MLA had previously alleged that Sasi had given ADGP Kumar undue latitude.

