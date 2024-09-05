Supplyco raises prices of subsidised goods ahead of Onam market opening today

As Onam markets open, Supplyco has raised prices for several subsidized items. The price change for raw rice announced by Minister G R Anil has not yet been implemented.

Thiruvananthapuram: Supplyco has hiked the prices of subsidized essentials, including 'Kuruva' rice and tur dal. The price of 'Kuruva' rice has been increased by Rs 3 to Rs 33 per kilogram, while matta rice saw a similar price rise to Rs 33 per kilogram. However, the announced price hike for raw rice, from Rs 26 to Rs 29 per kilogram, has yet to be implemented, according to Food and Civil Supplies Minister G R Anil.

The price of 'Jaya' rice remains steady, while changes have been made to other essentials. Tur dal now costs Rs 115 per kilogram, up from Rs 111. Green gram has become cheaper, dropping from Rs 92 to Rs 90 per kilogram. Conversely, sugar prices have risen from Rs 27 to Rs 33 per kilogram.

The state-level inauguration of this year's Supplyco Onam Fair will take place today at 5 PM. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the fair at the East Fort E.K. Nayanar Park in Thiruvananthapuram. The event, chaired by Minister for Food and Civil Supplies G.R. Anil, will feature Minister for General Education and Labour V. Sivankutty performing the first sale.

The Onam fairs are being organized from September 5 to 14. District-level fairs will be held from September 6 to 14 at district headquarters with special arrangements. In addition to 13 types of subsidized items, the fair will feature Sabarimala products, other FMCG items, Milma products, handloom goods, fruits, and organic vegetables, all available at discounts ranging from 10% to 50%. Attractive combo offers and "buy one, get one free" promotions on branded products will also be available.

