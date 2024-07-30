Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Wayanad landslides: Kerala govt announces 2-day mourning; death toll at 95

    Districts under red alert include Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasargod, while an orange alert is in effect for Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, and Ernakulam.

    Wayanad landslides: Kerala government announces 2-day mourning; several dead AJR
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jul 30, 2024, 4:46 PM IST | Last Updated Jul 30, 2024, 4:46 PM IST

    Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday (July 30) announced a two-day statewide mourning following devastating landslides that have claimed at least 84 lives in the Wayanad district. The official mourning is set for Tuesday, July 30, and Wednesday, July 31. The Kerala Revenue Minister's office reported that the death toll from the recent landslides has risen to 95, with 116 injuries confirmed.

    In response to the ongoing crisis, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a 'Red Alert' for extremely heavy rainfall in Kerala until July 31. Districts under red alert include Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasargod, while an orange alert is in effect for Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, and Ernakulam.

    Record-breaking 372 mm rainfall caused landslides that claimed over 70 lives in Kerala's Wayanad: Report

    Triggered by heavy rainfall early Tuesday, the landslides have caused widespread destruction, including the destruction of homes, swelling water bodies, and uprooting trees. Affected areas such as Mundakkai, Chooralmala, Attamala, and Noolpuzha villages have been cut off due to the landslides.

    Kerala's Chief Secretary Dr V Venu described the situation in Wayanad district as 'grave'. "We have about 70 plus bodies that have reached our hospitals. Steps are being taken for inquest and postmortem," he said, adding that the death toll had risen to 95. Due to the Red Alert, rescue helicopters have been unable to take off, postponing air rescues and air-dropping of supplies.

    "The challenge is that we can only do rescue by surface. That is hampered because there is a very strong water current and the bridge has collapsed. The NDRF is there in strength, we have backup of Army. We have received offers of support from other formations as well," Dr Venu added.

    In response to Chief Minister Vijayan's request, a Navy River Crossing team is being dispatched, and the Army and Air Force have been mobilized for rescue operations in Chooralmala, where efforts are being hindered by the collapse of a main bridge.

    Wayanad landslides: Anand Mahindra offers support as Kerala faces devastation

    Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has directed the release of Rs 5 crore for relief efforts in Kerala and instructed officials to deploy a rescue team to assist with the ongoing operations in the affected state.

