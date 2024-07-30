Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Record-breaking 372 mm rainfall caused landslides that claimed over 70 lives in Kerala's Wayanad: Report

    Rescue operations have been launched with the assistance of various agencies, including the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF). As of now, approximately 250 individuals have been rescued and relocated to temporary shelters. Despite these efforts, the situation remains dire, with many areas still inaccessible due to the landslides.

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jul 30, 2024, 2:32 PM IST | Last Updated Jul 30, 2024, 2:33 PM IST

    At least 70 people lost their lives following severe landslides in Wayanad district, Kerala, on Tuesday (July 30) morning. The landslides were triggered by relentless rainfall that has battered the region, with the state recording 372 mm of rain in the past 24 hours. The heavy downpour caused significant damage to the hilly terrain near Meppadi, resulting in multiple landslides that have severely disrupted the area.

    Rescue operations have been launched with the assistance of various agencies, including the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF). As of now, approximately 250 individuals have been rescued and relocated to temporary shelters. Despite these efforts, the situation remains dire, with many areas still inaccessible due to the landslides.

    Wayanad landslides: Anand Mahindra offers support as Kerala faces devastation

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached out to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, offering full support to the state government. In a statement, PM Modi assured that the central government would provide all necessary assistance and has instructed BJP chief JP Nadda to coordinate with party workers to aid in the rescue efforts.

    The Prime Minister's Office has announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh for the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for those injured in the disaster. BJP chief JP Nadda stressed that the immediate priority is to recover the bodies and continue the rescue operations. "The central agencies are working in close coordination with the state government to manage the situation effectively. Our focus is on saving lives and recovering the deceased," Nadda said.

    Howrah-Mumbai train derailment: Full list of trains cancelled, diverted

    The Kerala Chief Minister's office has established a control room to oversee relief and rescue operations. Affected areas include Mundakkai, Chooralmala, Attamala, and Noolpuzha. Many roads have collapsed, and a bridge has been swept away, complicating rescue efforts. Health Minister Veena George noted that efforts to re-establish connectivity are ongoing and that helicopters will be deployed as soon as weather conditions permit.

