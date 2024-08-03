Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    BREAKING: Mohanlal announces Rs 3 cr for rehabilitation after visiting landslide-hit Wayanad

    Malayalam actor and Lt Col Mohanlal on Saturday visited the landslide-hit Punchiri Mattam, Mundakkai in Wayanad. He was also accompanied by the film director Major Ravi. After visiting the site, Mohanlal announced Rs 3 crore for the rehabilitation of the tragedy-struck region.

    Author
    Deepu Mohan
    First Published Aug 3, 2024, 11:28 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 3, 2024, 11:58 AM IST

    Lt Col and actor Mohanlal announced Rs 3 crore aid for the rehabilitation of the landslide-hit Wayanad from his charitable organisation ViswaSanthi Foundation. His announcement came soon after visiting the landslide-hit sites.

    Speaking to reporters, Mohanlal said, " The disaster that occurred in Wayanad is one of the biggest disasters India has ever seen. What's lost cannot be recovered. We need to focus on improving our future lives. The incident in Wayanad is very sad. Only those who see it directly can understand the severity of the disaster. It's a big deal that everyone is helping, from ordinary people to the army. I am also part of the Madras 122 Battalion, which has been involved in the rescue operation for the past 16 years. I came here to see the rescue workers directly, thank them, and pay my respects. The Bailey Bridge itself is a big wonder. I believe that God's help is behind this becoming a reality."

    "The ViswaSanthi Foundation will provide Rs 3 crore for the rehabilitation of the disaster area. The foundation will provide further financial assistance if needed after assessing the situation. Mohanlal also said that they will take up the renovation of the Vellarimala school," he added.

    The actor was conferred the honorary rank of lieutenant colonel in the Territorial Army in 2009. He earlier contributed Rs 25 lakh to the Chief Minister's Disaster Relief Fund for Wayanad. 

    The death toll from the Mundakkai tragedy has surpassed 300. To date, 206 bodies and 134 body parts have been recovered, with DNA samples collected for identification. 206 individuals remain unaccounted for, while 86 people are still receiving treatment in hospitals. Currently, 9,328 people are residing in 91 relief camps across the district.

