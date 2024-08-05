Wayanad landslide: Death toll mounts to 387 as search ops enter Day 7; Schools reopen in district today

The Mundakkai landslide in Kerala's Wayanad has resulted in 387 deaths, with 172 bodies identified and 8 cremated on Sunday (Aug 04). Search efforts continue for 180 missing individuals, with authorities limiting access to Chooralmala to facilitate the search. Meanwhile, schools in Wayanad, except those used as relief centers, will reopen today after a series of holidays.

Wayanad: The devastating Mundakkai landslide in Kerala has claimed 387 lives, with 172 victims identified and 8 cremated yesterday, while the remaining bodies will be laid to rest today. Official reports confirm 221 fatalities, with 180 individuals still unaccounted for, prompting ongoing search efforts.

To ensure effective search operations, authorities will limit the number of people accessing Chooralmala today. Following a series of holidays, schools in Wayanad will resume classes today, excluding those serving as relief centers.

At the same time, search operations will continue in the Chaliyar River today for those missing in the Mundakkai landslide. Under the leadership of panchayat members, a search party will start searching each ward at 8 am. Those who went for search operations yesterday and got stranded in the forest will return today.

Their return was delayed due to the difficulty in retrieving a body found near Kandanpara, close to Soochippara. Due to the danger of wild animals, they decided to stay in the forest instead of returning at night. There are 18 people in the group, and they have informed the police over the phone that they are safe and will return in the morning.

A massive search operation is underway in Mundakkai, with over 1500 personnel, including firefighters and volunteers, scouring the area for missing individuals. The search efforts, which will continue in six designated zones, involve a multi-agency team comprising army, navy, forest, NDRF, and police officials, who will persist in their efforts to locate those still unaccounted for.

To enhance the search efforts, additional personnel and equipment were deployed on Sunday in areas with a high probability of discovering bodies. Moreover, a cutting-edge drone-based technology, known as the Intelligent Buried Object Detection System, was utilized to pinpoint locations where bodies might be deeply buried beneath massive boulders or logs, aiding in the recovery process.

