Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Wayanad landslide: Death toll mounts to 387 as search ops enter Day 7; Schools reopen in district today

    The Mundakkai landslide in Kerala's Wayanad has resulted in 387 deaths, with 172 bodies identified and 8 cremated on Sunday (Aug 04). Search efforts continue for 180 missing individuals, with authorities limiting access to Chooralmala to facilitate the search. Meanwhile, schools in Wayanad, except those used as relief centers, will reopen today after a series of holidays.

    Wayanad landslide: Death toll mounts to 387; Schools reopen in district today Monday august 5 anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Aug 5, 2024, 8:25 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 5, 2024, 8:25 AM IST

    Wayanad: The devastating Mundakkai landslide in Kerala has claimed 387 lives, with 172 victims identified and 8 cremated yesterday, while the remaining bodies will be laid to rest today. Official reports confirm 221 fatalities, with 180 individuals still unaccounted for, prompting ongoing search efforts. 
    To ensure effective search operations, authorities will limit the number of people accessing Chooralmala today. Following a series of holidays, schools in Wayanad will resume classes today, excluding those serving as relief centers.

    'There is a landslide...': Wayanad woman's 1st SOS call alerting world about tragedy before death emerges

    At the same time, search operations will continue in the Chaliyar River today for those missing in the Mundakkai landslide. Under the leadership of panchayat members, a search party will start searching each ward at 8 am. Those who went for search operations yesterday and got stranded in the forest will return today. 

    Their return was delayed due to the difficulty in retrieving a body found near Kandanpara, close to Soochippara. Due to the danger of wild animals, they decided to stay in the forest instead of returning at night. There are 18 people in the group, and they have informed the police over the phone that they are safe and will return in the morning.

    A massive search operation is underway in Mundakkai, with over 1500 personnel, including firefighters and volunteers, scouring the area for missing individuals. The search efforts, which will continue in six designated zones, involve a multi-agency team comprising army, navy, forest, NDRF, and police officials, who will persist in their efforts to locate those still unaccounted for.

    To enhance the search efforts, additional personnel and equipment were deployed on Sunday in areas with a high probability of discovering bodies. Moreover, a cutting-edge drone-based technology, known as the Intelligent Buried Object Detection System, was utilized to pinpoint locations where bodies might be deeply buried beneath massive boulders or logs, aiding in the recovery process.

    Asianet News LIVETHON: Kerala joins hands to 'Rebuild Wayanad'

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Asianet News LIVETHON: Kerala joins hands to 'Rebuild Wayanad' anr

    Asianet News LIVETHON: Kerala joins hands to 'Rebuild Wayanad'

    'Deeply distressed...' Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan donate Rs 1 crore to Wayanad landslide relief anr

    'Deeply distressed...' Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan donate Rs 1 crore to Wayanad landslide relief

    Wayanad landslides: Class 3 boy's 'BIG SALUTE' to Army for rescue efforts deeply moves forces; read letter anr

    Wayanad landslides: Class 3 boy's 'BIG SALUTE' to Army for rescue efforts deeply moves forces; read letter

    Asianet News LIVETHON: 'Vellarmala school should not fade away, we will rebuild...' Teachers express hope after wayanad landslide anr

    Asianet News LIVETHON: 'Vellarmala school should not fade away, we will rebuild...' Teachers express hope

    Asianet News LIVETHON: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan speaks on unprecedented wayanad disaster anr

    Asianet News LIVETHON: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan speaks on ‘unprecedented’ Wayanad disaster

    Recent Stories

    Petrol diesel FRESH prices announced: Check August 5 city-wise rates AJR

    Petrol, diesel FRESH prices announced: Check August 5 city-wise rates

    Kolkata GOLD rate today, August 5: Price of 10 gm falls SLIGHTLY ATG

    Kolkata GOLD rate today, August 5: Price of 10 gm falls SLIGHTLY

    Love relationship, marriage horoscope: Check predictions from August 5 to August 11, 2024 gcw

    Love, relationship, marriage horoscope: Check predictions from August 5 to August 11, 2024

    Weekly Horoscope Predictions: Know how your week will be from August 5 to August 11, 2024 gcw

    Weekly Horoscope Predictions: Know how your week will be from August 5 to August 11, 2024

    Weekly Tarot Card Reading: Predictions from August 5 to August 11, 2024 gcw

    Weekly Tarot Card Reading: Predictions from August 5 to August 11, 2024

    Recent Videos

    Mohanlal Visits Landslide-Hit Wayanad, Meets Territorial Army Officers WATCH anr

    Mohanlal visits landslide-hit Wayanad, meets Territorial Army Officers [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH] anr

    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH) anr

    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas Exclusive 'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit anr

    'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit

    Video Icon
    Ladakh: PM Modi virtually carries out 'first blast' of Shinku La Tunnel project anr

    PM Modi inaugurates Shinkun La Tunnel in Ladakh: Check top features and benefits (WATCH)

    Video Icon