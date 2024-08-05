Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'There is a landslide...': Wayanad woman's 1st SOS call alerting world about tragedy before death emerges

    Neethu Jojo, a dedicated staff member of a private hospital in Wayanad, was among the first to alert emergency services about the catastrophic landslide that struck Chooralmala on July 30.

    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Aug 5, 2024, 7:06 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 5, 2024, 7:06 AM IST

    Neethu Jojo, a dedicated staff member of a private hospital in Wayanad, was among the first to alert emergency services about the catastrophic landslide that struck Chooralmala on July 30. Tragically, she lost her life before rescuers could reach her.

    Details of a recording of her distress call has since emerged, highlighting her desperate attempt to seek help for herself and several other families trapped in her house.

    In the early hours of July 30, Neethu called for assistance as the first wave of the landslide hit her home. Her voice, filled with fear, recounted the harrowing scene: water flooding her house, debris surrounding them, and cars swept away by the landslide.

    "There is a landslide at Chooralmala. I live behind the school here. Can you please send someone to help us?" she pleaded in the call.

    Neethu’s house had become a refuge for five to six families who had sought safety after escaping the initial onslaught of the landslide. She was in contact with Dr. Moopen's Medical College, where she worked, speaking specifically to Dr. Shanavas Palliyal, the DGM of the college.

    Palliyal recalls, "She sounded very distressed and was calling for help. I immediately informed the police and our ambulance left for Chooralmala, but the road was blocked due to uprooted trees."

    The ambulance crew remained in contact with Neethu until a second wave of the landslide cut off all communication. Despite their efforts, the responders could not reach her as the Chooralmala bridge had washed away.

    While Neethu’s husband Jojo, their toddler, and Jojo’s mother survived, Neethu and three other hospital staff members lost their lives.

    "It looks like, after the first landslide, she and other neighbours got trapped in a room and were unable to escape before the next one," Palliyal said.

    The side of the house where Neethu and the others were trapped was destroyed by the landslide. Around three bodies were found in that region, while Neethu's body was later recovered from Soochimala waterfalls. Initial confusion delayed the identification, but Jojo confirmed her identity by recognizing a bangle she wore.

    Neethu Jojo's heroic efforts to raise the alarm and her subsequent loss have deeply affected the Wayanad community. Her actions during the critical moments of the disaster exemplify her selflessness and dedication, leaving a profound impact on those who knew her.

