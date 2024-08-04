Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Asianet News LIVETHON: Kerala joins hands to 'Rebuild Wayanad'

    Asianet News' 'Livethon' for Wayanad disaster victims has garnered significant support. Leaders such as the Governor, Chief Minister, and Opposition Leader, along with celebrities and citizens united to assist those affected in the tragedy.

    First Published Aug 4, 2024, 5:16 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 4, 2024, 5:16 PM IST

    Asianet News' 'Livethon' for the victims of the devastating Wayanad disaster in Kerala has received widespread support. Leaders, including the Governor, Chief Minister and Opposition Leader, as well as celebrities and ordinary citizens, came together to extend a helping hand to those who have lost everything in the disaster. The Chief Minister praised Asianet News' efforts and invited everyone to contribute to the rebuilding of Wayanad. The Opposition Leader promised to work with the government in the rehabilitation efforts. 

    Asianet News LIVETHON: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan speaks on ‘unprecedented’ Wayanad disaster

    Many ordinary citizens also joined hands with Asianet News to help those who lost everything in the disaster. Several people have approached Asianet News, offering land and homes to those who have lost their homes in the devastating landslides in Wayanad.

    The 'Livethon' program on Asianet News evoked a range of reactions from people who had suffered immense losses in the landslides, including those who had lost loved ones, those who had survived but were left destitute, and those who were grieving the loss of their homes and livelihoods in Wayanad, with many feeling helpless and unable to leave the disaster-prone area. With tears and compassion for those affected in Mundakkai, Kerala extended its helping hand in Livethon.

    Opposition leader VD Satheesan called for political unity to support Wayanad, while the Governor pledged increased central assistance for disaster relief during the Livethon. Education Minister V Sivankutty announced plans to build a new school in Vellarmala Townshop, and Finance Minister KN Balagopal assured that funding will not be a constraint for Wayanad's reconstruction.

    Various celebrities and film stars joined the Asianet News Livethon to show their support for the disaster victims in Wayanad. Olympic medalist Manu Bhakar expressed that her joy was dampened by the news of the tragedy, while actor-director Basil Joseph urged everyone to contribute at least Rs 100 to aid Wayanad's relief efforts.

    Actors Fahadh Faasil and Asif Ali assured that they stand with Wayanad, while Sunny Wayne became emotional talking about the land. Manju Warrier, Ahana, and Asha Sarath said they too will extend their support. Singer KS Chitra responded that she will personally visit Wayanad to meet those affected. Sithara Krishnakumar and Rimi Tomy reacted saying that help should come like a sweet song. Murali Gopi said that this is a time to stand united for Wayanad during the Livethon.
     

