Former Kerala CM VS Achuthanandan's health remains critical following a heart attack. He's currently undergoing CRRT and antibiotic treatment at SUT Hospital, with continuous dialysis scheduled.

Thiruvananthapuram: The health condition of former Kerala Chief Minister VS Achuthanandan remains critical, according to a new medical bulletin issued by the hospital on Tuesday. He is currently undergoing treatment at SUT Hospital, a private facility in Thiruvananthapuram, where he was admitted on Monday morning following a severe heart attack.

Medical recommendations

The medical board overseeing his care has recommended the continuation of Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy (CRRT) and antibiotic treatment. The bulletin also noted that appropriate adjustments will be made to the treatment plan if necessary, depending on his response.

MA Baby visits hospital

CPM leader and General Secretary MA Baby visited the hospital to check on VS's condition. He confirmed to the media that Achuthanandan's situation remains serious but shared that his response to medication has been encouraging. He added that continuous dialysis is scheduled to begin from today.

Expressing optimism, MA Baby said, “We hope that VS will overcome this critical phase with his determination and strength.”