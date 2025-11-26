Sudhakaran also said that he did not attend the meeting where the action was taken. Each leader will have their own opinion. He will stand by the decision taken by the party.

Thiruvananthapuram: Former KPCC president and senior Congress leader K Sudhakaran has distanced himself from the decision to suspend Rahul Mamkootathil, clarifying that the action was taken without his knowledge or participation. Sudhakaran stated that he was absent from the meeting during which the suspension was decided, emphasizing that while party leaders hold varying opinions on such matters, he remains committed to supporting the party's final decision.

However, Sudhakaran expressed a nuanced position regarding Mamkootathil's future. While affirming his adherence to the party's directive, he simultaneously stressed that he does not endorse measures that could permanently damage Mamkootathil's political trajectory. Instead, Sudhakaran called for Mamkootathil to undergo personal and professional transformation, urging him to reassess and modify his approach, style, and conduct.

Internal tension

Sudhakaran's stance reflects an internal tension within the party-acknowledging organizational discipline while simultaneously advocating for rehabilitation rather than permanent censure. His remarks suggest that while the suspension stands as a party decision, there remains scope for Mamkootathil's reinstatement contingent upon demonstrated behavioral and stylistic improvements.