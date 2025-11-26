Jithin Jose, a Malayali nurse in the UK, was arrested for sending obscene messages and explicit videos to a 13-year-old girl. Using an alias, he was monitored by the Child Online Safety Team and arrested in Grimsby.

Stockport: A Malayali man, Jithin Jose, has been arrested in Britain on charges of sending obscene messages to a 13-year-old girl. The incident unfolded in Stockport, UK, where Jithin, originally from Kuruvilangad, Kottayam, was taken into custody early on Sunday. Using the alias Alvin Abraham, he engaged in sexually explicit conversations with minor girls and admitted knowing the victim’s age during interrogation by the Child Online Safety Team, who later released footage of his confession on social media.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Jithin, a father of four young children, has been living in Britain for three years. Previously a nurse in India, he was employed as a care assistant at the time of his arrest. He was also known within the local Malayali community for his role as a church minister and religious studies teacher, which has left the community in shock.

Arrest at cottage in Grimsby

Investigations revealed that Jithin not only sent obscene messages but also shared explicit videos with the 13-year-old. He claimed that the actions occurred while he was intoxicated. The arrest came after sustained monitoring of his phone activities. Presently, he faces the possibility of a prison sentence exceeding one year and could be deported under UK immigration laws following conviction. The arrest took place while he was attending a night gathering with friends at a cottage in Grimsby.