Remains of the second infant in the Puthukkad newborn murder case have been recovered near the accused's partner's residence. The mother, Aneesha, allegedly suffocated both infants shortly after birth and concealed the pregnancies.

In a disturbing update from Kerala's Thrissur, the remains of the second infant in the Puthukkad newborn murder case have been recovered by police near the residence of Bhavin, the partner of the accused mother, Aneesha. The remains, confirmed to be bone fragments, were found in a shallow pit about a foot deep. Police have now officially declared the checks have been completed.

The discovery comes eight months after the alleged murders. A forensic team conducted detailed searches at two locations—near Aneesha’s house, where the first infant was buried, and near Bhavin’s residence in Amballur, where the second child was found. Along with the bone fragments, soil samples were also collected from both sites.

Concealment of pregnancies

Earlier, police revealed that Aneesha had learned about childbirth through YouTube videos and used her lab technician training to assist in her self-deliveries. She managed to conceal both pregnancies by wrapping cloth tightly around her stomach and wearing loose-fitting clothes after delivery to avoid detection.

According to her confession, the first child, a baby boy, was born on November 6, 2021. Aneesha allegedly suffocated him shortly after birth. She initially attempted to bury the body in a pit behind her house but changed the location after a neighbour, Girija, saw her. The infant was eventually buried under a mango tree on the left side of her property.

The second child was born on April 24, 2024, also at Aneesha’s residence. Once again, she allegedly suffocated the newborn after he began to cry. According to Aneesha, she and Bhavin buried the body in Bhavin’s house compound.

Relationship

Aneesha and Bhavin had met through Facebook in 2020 and entered into a romantic relationship. The alleged murders span over three years, with the first occurring in 2021 and the second in 2024.

Following the recovery of remains and the confession, the police conducted a scene reconstruction with Aneesha on the previous day. Both Aneesha and Bhavin are set to be presented in court.