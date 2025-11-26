An official investigation has cleared police officers of misconduct for handcuffing N Vasu, an accused in the Sabarimala gold theft case, stating it was a precaution. However, a Special Branch report to the DGP noted that it contradicts the BNS Act.

Thiruvananthapuram: An official investigation into the handcuffing of N Vasu, former Devaswom president and commissioner and an accused in the Sabarimala gold theft case, has cleared police officers of any misconduct, despite mounting concerns.

According to the report, Vasu was transported from Poojappura Central Jail to the Vigilance Court in Kollam under strict instructions from the jail department to exercise utmost caution and prevent any possibility of escape. As a precaution, he was handcuffed on one wrist-with what police claim was his consent-both during his transfer to and from the court, and SIT officers were present throughout, as noted in the investigation findings.

No intent to violate procedure

Authorities involved insisted there was no deliberate intent to violate procedure. The team, comprising a Sub Inspector and four officers from the Armed Reserve camp, informed Vasu about the decision to apply a handcuff. The AR Commandant has since launched a separate probe into the incident.

However, the Special Branch submitted a report to the Director General of Police (DGP) noting that this action contradicts the BNS Act’s specifications, which clarify under what circumstances, and for which categories of accused, handcuffs can be used. The DGP expressed dissatisfaction, signaling that such practices-conducted without regard to legal factors like the accused’s age or the severity and category of the alleged offense-risk bringing disrepute to the state government.