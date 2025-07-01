Prime Minister Narendra Modi also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakhs for the next of kin of each deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund.

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday expressed solidarity with the bereaved families and all those affected by the "tragic" chemical factory blast in Telangana in which 34 people lost their lives.



Sharing an X post, Vijayan wrote, “Deeply saddened by the tragic chemical factory blast in Telangana. Our thoughts are with the bereaved families and all those affected. Kerala stands in solidarity.” Meanwhile, a help desk has been set up at the site of the accident. Nine out of the 34 people who died in the blast have been identified. The death toll in the Sigachi Pharma Industries explosion in Telangana's Sangareddy district rose to 34, officials confirmed on Tuesday, as rescue operations continued at the site of the blast.

According to officials, on Monday, over a dozen workers sustained injuries in an explosion at a chemical factory in Pasamailaram Phase 1 area of Telangana's Sangareddy district. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed sorrow over the loss of lives.



PMO's X handle wrote, "Anguished by the loss of lives due to a fire tragedy at a factory in Sangareddy, Telangana. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon. An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs 50,000: PM"



Telangana CM Revanth Reddy visited the site of the accident on Tuesday. On Monday, CMO Telangana took to X and expressed condolences to the victims' families.

"Hon'ble Chief Minister @revanth_anumula garu expressed his deepest condolences and prayers for the loved ones and families of those who lost their lives in today's tragic accident at a chemical factory in #Pashamylaram, Sangareddy District," the X post read.



The CMO added, "The Chief Minister has instructed the Health Minister, Chief Secretary, and the DGP to mobilize all efforts for rescue and relief operations. Along with Minister @DamodarCilarapu garu, the @TelanganaCS, and the @TelanganaDGP, the Chief Minister has been continuously reviewing the ongoing efforts since the mishap was first reported, closely monitoring the situation. He assured total support to the families of all the victims of the accident."



Telangana CM formed a five-member committee to review and investigate the case. "A high-powered committee has been appointed by the Chief Minister to review and investigate the mishap and its underlying causes. The five-member committee comprises the Chief Secretary, Special Chief Secretary (Disaster Management), Principal Secretary (Labour), Principal Secretary (Health), and Additional DGP (Fire Services)," the X post said.



CMO further wrote, “In addition to investigating this incident, the panel has been tasked with submitting recommendations on preventing such accidents in the future. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has also directed the Chief Secretary to ensure proper medical treatment for all the injured. He conveyed his wishes for their speedy recovery and assured their families of complete support.”