VS Achuthanandan's funeral procession resembled a political rally, highlighting the former Kerala CM's significant impact on the people of Kerala. Mourners raised slogans, pledging to uphold the veteran CPIM leader's ideals.

Alappuzha: The 'Velikakathu' house, which witnessed a century of unwavering struggle etched into Kerala's history, will no longer welcome the return of the 'Samarasuryan' (Sun of Struggle). Former Kerala Chief Minister VS Achuthanandan was laid to rest at at Valiyachudukadu, the land of the Punnapra-Vayalar martyrs, with full state honours. Several Communist icons, such as P Krishna Pillai, TV Thomas, N Sreedharan, PK Chandranandan, and KR Gouri, have been cremated here in the past.

The Punnapra–Vayalar uprising of October 1946 was a significant armed rebellion in erstwhile Travancore, led primarily by communist-aligned coir and agricultural workers against the oppressive regime of Dewan CP Ramaswami Iyer. VS, who was 23 then, survived with injuries while several of his comrades died in police firing. Those who died in the uprising were cremated at Valiyachudukadu, where VS often used to visit on the firing anniversary with a clenched fist.

Kerala Witnesses Outpouring of Grief

The body, which was initially kept for public display at Durbar Hall in Thiruvananthapuram, was took out on a procession to his home town in Alappuzha. All roads leading to his hometown were flocked with his supporters, who ignored the downpour and time to see their beloved leader. Unprecedented crowd was witnessed when the bus carrying the body of VS reached Ambalappuzha, the constituency that first sent him to the legislative assembly. It took around 22 hours for the funeral procession to reach Alappuzha from Thiruvananthapuram.

From Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam to the Velikkakathu house in Punnapra, the roads were lined with people, reminiscent of a party conference. Thousands of ordinary citizens gathered to pay their respects on the final journey of the man who lived a life of relentless struggle. VS' body was kept at Durbar Hall in Thiruvananthapuram, following which the funeral procession started. Children holding painted faces they had never seen before became an unforgettable sight on the roadside.



Kerala gathered, shoulder to shoulder, parents holding their children and grandchildren in arms and on shoulders, to witness and record a century in motion. The chant, “We will carry forward the slogan you raised on this earth,” echoed like the roar of the sea—resonant even through the relentless rain. The spirit of VS, once again, surged along the shores of struggle.

The mortal remains were first taken from VS Achuthanandan’s residence to the CPI(M) district committee office in Alappuzha, where thousands of people gathered to pay their final respects. From there, the body was moved to the Recreation Ground for a public viewing. Prominent leaders, including Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, attended the funeral ceremony. Following the tribute, the cremation was held with full state honours.

‘Came to Salute VS One Last Time Before I Lose My Voice’

A young man from Kollam said, “I came to salute my comrade before I lose my voice.” He shared that he is about to undergo lung surgery and might not be able to speak properly afterward. “The first time I coughed up blood was while chanting slogans for Comrade VS,” he said. Once a Balasangham Area Secretary, SFI member, and later a CPI(M) member through DYFI, he said he couldn’t miss the chance to say a final goodbye.

“He was loved deeply. When people cry like this for someone who lived to 101, it shows what he meant to them. I came with my wife and grandson, even though I’m unwell and undergoing treatment in Kochi,” he added.

His voice trembled as he recalled how VS had comforted him when his mother died. He also recited a poem he wrote for VS: “Have you seen the sun standing under this red flag?” He paused and said, “That sun has now set.”