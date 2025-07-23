Thousands gather to pay their last respects to VS Achuthanandan as his funeral procession arrives at Alappuzha Beach Recreation Ground. He will be laid to rest with full state honors.

Alappuzha: A sea of grief swept through Alappuzha as the mortal remains of veteran communist leader and former Kerala Chief Minister VS Achuthanandan reached the Alappuzha Beach Recreation Ground. Heart-wrenching slogans echoed through the air as thousands gathered to bid an emotional farewell to the towering figure who shaped Kerala’s political landscape for decades.

The Beach Ground reverberated with cries like “VS Amaran” (VS is eternal) and “Kanne Karale VS,” (Dear VS) encapsulating the collective mourning of the people. After the flower-decked vehicle, which carried his mortal remains, reached the specially-arranged canopy at the venue, a ceremonial guard of honour was conducted.

As public turnout surged, police had to manage the crowd by enabling entry in four separate queues to allow mourners to pay their respects. Representatives from political, cultural, and civil societies lined up to offer floral tributes at the venue. Achuthanandan’s unwavering public support was reflected in the emotional outpouring—an overwhelming mix of grief, admiration, and reverence.

Marathon Journey Amid Rain and Public Grief

The funeral procession, which began from the state capital at 2 p.m. on the previous day, took over 22 hours to reach his ancestral home, Velikkakathu in Punnapra. Despite persistent rain and long delays caused by spontaneous public gatherings along the route, thousands waited patiently, lining the roads to catch a final glimpse of their beloved leader.

This morning, the body was placed briefly at the Velikkakathu house, before being moved around 3 p.m. to the Alappuzha district CPM office. Torrential rain failed to dampen the outpouring—massive crowds braved the weather at every stop on the way.

Final Rites Postponed

Originally scheduled to take place at 4 p.m. today, Achuthanandan’s funeral will be held at Valiya Chudukad, the revered burial ground of the Punnapra-Vayalar martyrs. However, due to the overwhelming public turnout and ongoing tributes, the cremation has been delayed.

A full state honor funeral ceremony is planned, befitting the stature of a leader whose life symbolized unyielding struggle and people-centric politics.