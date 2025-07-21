Speaking to the media at the hospital, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan described VS as a "unique communist" and said the two letters 'VS' symbolized a lifelong struggle.

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government has announced a public holiday on July 22 as a mark of respect to former Chief Minister VS Achuthanandan. Banks in the state will remain closed on Tuesday. Three days of official mourning has also been declared. All government offices, educational institutions, public sector undertakings, and autonomous bodies in the state will remain closed on Tuesday.

The mortal remains of VS Achuthanandan was taken from SUT Hospital this afternoon, hours after his passing at 3:20 p.m. following a heart attack. He had been on ventilator support for weeks. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, along with CPM General Secretary MA Baby and other senior leaders, received the body. Hundreds of party workers gathered at the hospital, chanting slogans and breaking down in tears as they paid emotional tributes to the veteran leader.

From the hospital, the body was transported in a specially equipped ambulance to the AKG Centre, where it will be kept for public viewing until night. Later in the evening, the remains will be taken to his residence in Thiruvananthapuram and kept there overnight. On Tuesday morning at 8 a.m., the body will be brought to the Durbar Hall for further public homage before being taken to Alappuzha at noon.

Speaking to the media at the hospital, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan described VS as a "unique communist" and said the two letters 'VS' symbolized a lifelong struggle. "He fought for justice from childhood until his final days. His contributions to the CPM and the people of Kerala are immense—from his work in Kuttanad under P Krishna Pillai’s guidance, to his time as party secretary, Leader of the Opposition, and Chief Minister,” Pinarayi said. "His passing is a tremendous loss to the party and to Kerala."

The Chief Minister, who rushed to the hospital shortly after VS’s passing, continues to remain at the premises, overseeing the arrangements and paying his respects to his mentor and comrade.

