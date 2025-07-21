PM condoled death of ex-Kerala CM VS Achuthanandan, remembering their CM days and praising his decades-long service to Kerala and public life. A Marxist icon and freedom fighter, Achuthanandan was Kerala's oldest CM and last surviving CPIM founder.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed deep sorrow over the death of veteran CPI(M) leader and former Kerala Chief Minister VS Achuthanandan.

PM Modi's tribute to former Kerala CM

Calling him a dedicated public servant who contributed immensely to Kerala’s progress, PM Modi recalled their interactions during their tenures as Chief Ministers. He extended condolences to Achuthanandan’s family and supporters, saying his passing marked the end of an era in Kerala politics.

VS Achuthanandan passes away at 101

Former Kerala Chief Minister and veteran Communist leader VS Achuthanandan has passed away at the age of 101. He was the last surviving founding member of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), formed in 1964 after a major split in the original Communist Party.

Achuthanandan was admitted to a private hospital on June 23 after suffering a heart attack. He was on ventilator support in the ICU under the care of cardiologists, nephrologists, and neurologists. His health had been fragile for some time due to age-related issues. He was also diagnosed with Covid-19 in 2022 and never fully recovered from a stroke he suffered in October 2019.

Tributes pour in for Comrade VS Achuthanandan

The official X handle of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) paid tribute to VS Achuthanandan, highlighting 'his life of struggle and unwavering dedication to the cause of the people will forever be an inspiration.'

CPI(M) Kerala State Committee also paid its tribute and recalled Achuthanandan as an 'architect of Kerala's progressive journey, a voice of the voiceless, and a lifelong champion of the working class'.

Congress leader and Thiruvananthapuram MP mourning the passing of former Chief Minister VS Achuthanandan and recalled how 'VS rose from humble origins to become a hugely popular mass leader and Chief Minister 2006-11, where he earned the respect of all'.

Pinarayi Vijayan, Kerala Chief Minister and Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader paid tribute to Achuthanandan saying, "his life - an illustrious saga of struggles like Punnapra-Vayalar, leadership of toiling agricultural workers, unwavering commitment as an organiser, and as an efficient administrator - remains a limitless repository of inspiration and lessons."

VS Achuthanandan's long political journey

VS Achuthanandan served as the Chief Minister of Kerala from 2006 to 2011. He was succeeded by Pinarayi Vijayan. A strong presence in Kerala politics, he contested 10 assembly elections and won 7 of them. Since 2001, he made Malampuzha in Palakkad district his political base and won every election he contested from there.

Achuthanandan was widely known for his sharp political mind, firm Marxist beliefs, and a clean image. He often took bold positions within his party and in public life.

Early life and struggles

Born on October 20, 1923, to a poor Ezhava family in Punnapra, Alappuzha, Achuthanandan faced many hardships in childhood. His mother died of smallpox when he was just four years old, and he lost his father when he was 11. He was raised in poverty and had to drop out of school after class 7.

He began working at Aspinwall, a British-owned company, and entered public life through trade union movements. At the age of 15, he joined the freedom struggle. Two years later, he became a member of the Communist Party of India.

In 1967, while serving as the CPIM’s District Committee Secretary in Alappuzha, Achuthanandan married Vasumathiamma. The couple led a quiet family life, largely away from the public eye.

A revolutionary leader

Achuthanandan played a key role in the 1946 Punnapra-Vayalar uprising, a major workers' revolt against the Travancore state and its Diwan, CP Ramaswami Iyer. The movement saw thousands of coir workers and farmers rise up against exploitation and repression. Achuthanandan was arrested, jailed for over five years, and spent another four years underground.

In a later documentary, he shared how two thieves saved his life when he was badly injured and left to die by the Travancore police. They took him to a hospital, saving him from certain death.

Becoming Chief Minister at 82

Achuthanandan was expected to become Chief Minister in 1996, but lost the Mararikulam seat in a surprise defeat. Ten years later, at the age of 82, he finally became Kerala’s 11th Chief Minister in 2006. He was initially denied a party ticket that year due to internal rivalries, which led to public protests and a strong campaign titled “Bring back VS.” The party eventually gave in, and he led the Left to a notable victory.