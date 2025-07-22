VS Achuthanandan's mortal remains will be taken to his Alappuzha residence with public viewings along the route. A state funeral with full honors will be held at Valiya Chudukadu. Kerala declared three days of mourning, including a public holiday.

Thiruvananthapuram: Thousands flocked to Durbar Hall on Tuesday, July 22 to pay homage to veteran CPI(M) leader and former Kerala Chief Minister VS Achuthanandan. VS passed away on Monday evening at the age of 101. He was undergoing treatment at a private hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, along with senior CPI(M) leaders including MA Baby, Brinda Karat, and Minister V Sivankutty, laid a wreath at the mortal remains of VS Achuthanandan at Durbar Hall, paying heartfelt tributes to the veteran leader.



After the public homage at Durbar Hall, the mortal remains of VS Achuthanandan will be taken in a procession via the national highway to his residence in Punnapra, Alappuzha. Along the route, the body will be kept for public viewing at multiple designated centers, allowing the public to pay their final respects. Upon reaching his Velikkakathu house in Punnapra Paravoor, the body will rest briefly before being moved to the CPI(M) Alappuzha district committee office for further public homage. Subsequently, the public can pay tribute at the Alappuzha beach recreation ground. The funeral will be held with full official honors at Valiya Chudukadu, a site of historical significance connected to the memories of the Punnapra-Vayalar martyrs.

Traffic Restrictions in the Capital City Today

Traffic restrictions will be in place in Thiruvananthapuram city today in connection with the public viewing and funeral procession of VS Achuthanandan. The restrictions will be implemented from 7 am. Vehicular traffic will not be allowed towards the Secretariat area. Parking will not be permitted on the sides of the roads along the procession route, including Secretariat, PMG, Pattom, Kesavadasapuram, Ulloor, Pongumoodu, Sreekaryam, Pangappara, Karyavattom, Kazhakoottam, and Vettu Road. Police have informed that if traffic congestion occurs during the procession, vehicles will be diverted.

Three Days of Official Mourning

Three days of official mourning have been declared in the state as a mark of respect to VS. The national flag will be flown at half-mast on government buildings during these days. Government offices, educational institutions, public sector undertakings, and autonomous bodies in the state are closed on Tuesday. Alappuzha, where VS's funeral will take place, will have a public holiday tomorrow as well.



In a statement, the government said, "It received the news of his demise with profound grief. As a mark of respect, the Kerala government announced that all state government offices, educational institutions, professional colleges, state PSUs, statutory bodies, autonomous institutions, and all other establishments under the Negotiable Instruments Act would remain closed on Tuesday, July 22, 2025."



Earlier on Monday, CM Vijayan mourned the demise of the party veteran and wrote on X, "A glorious era of revolutionary will and persistence comes to an end with the passing of our beloved Comrade VS Achuthanandan."



VS Achuthanandan was the Chief Minister of Kerala from 2006 to 2011. He was also the longest-serving opposition leader in the Kerala Assembly, holding the position for 15 years.

Achuthanandan was a founding member of the CPM. He served as the Secretary of the CPM Kerala State Committee from 1980 to 1992. He was the LDF convener between 1996 and 2000, and Leader of the Opposition in three separate terms, 1992 to 1996, 2001 to 2006, and 2011 to 2016.

