Thiruvananthapuram: As former Chief Minister of Kerala VS Achuthanandan continues to be hospitalised after suffering from a heart attack, an emotional letter penned by a former personal staff has gone viral. A Suresh, who was the former personal assistant to VS, explained the events that took place after VS was admitted to the Thiruvananthapuram SUT Hospital.

Recalling an earlier incident where VS was assumed dead, Suresh wrote on July 5 that the recovery of VS was a miraculous story of mental strength and fighting spirit. “It was after more than half an hour of CPR that the comrade (VS) came back to life… That’s the true courage of a fighter… A heart of steel… An iron will… Even now, we wait in hope outside SUT Hospital… Waiting for the comrade’s return… For thousands like me, just the feeling that he is here is enough to give us strength… He must be here… As a guardian of the land and its people…”

Suresh said that VS once told him about an incident when the police, assuming VS. was dead, tied him up in a sack to discard the body. The police sought the help of a thief Kolappan, who noticed faint movements from inside the sack and asked the officers to take VS to the nearest hospital. “When I saw VS narrating the incident, and how the doctors rebuked the inspector for such gross negligence, I saw a fire in VS's eyes," Suresh stated.

Achuthanandan's health improving

Former Chief Minister and senior CPM leader VS Achuthanandan's health is improving, according to his son VA Arun Kumar. In a social media post, Arun said that his father's health was gradually improving, and his heartbeat and breathing are returning to normal. VS has been in a critical condition for many days now, undergoing treatment in the Intensive Care Unit. He is on ventilator, undergoing dialysis along with taking other medicines.

“Father's health is gradually improving. His heartbeat and breathing are returning to normal. The doctors have shared their hope that today's dialysis will further improve his health. Along with those who hold Father dear, we too are in great faith,” Arun Kumar wrote on Facebook. VS was admitted to SUT Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram on the June 23 following a severe heart attack. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Ministers AK Saseendran, K Krishnankutty, senior CPM leader PK Gurudasan, EP Jayarajan, PK Sreemathi, and others visited VS at the hospital.