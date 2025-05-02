Thiruvananthapuram: The commissioning ceremony of Vizhinjam Port, which is expected to play a crucial role in the development of the state, has begun. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who arrived at the port by helicopter in the morning, inspected the project area before proceeding to the stage. He greeted the ministers, MPs, and MLAs present on the stage and acknowledged the audience. BJP workers in the audience welcomed him with cheers. Later, Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani personally welcomed the Prime Minister with a garland.

Speaking at the event, Port Minister VN Vasavan welcomed the attendees and stated that the commissioning of Vizhinjam Port is an achievement of the Left government. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, while acknowledging the Prime Minister's presence, stated that the central government's contribution to the Vizhinjam project was limited to the VGF fund provided as a loan. He spoke against the central government's stance. In his address, he declared the project as an achievement of the state government, emphasizing, "Thus, we have achieved this as well." He made no mention of former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy in his speech.

PM Modi spoke in Malayalam, highlighting the achievements and potential of the project. He also clarified that the port will provide new economic stability to Kerala and the country. The Prime Minister said that the country's port cities are the main centers of the developed India vision. "I saw Vizhinjam Port. People from Gujarat will be angry with Adani for building such a big port in Kerala," Modi said in his speech.

He noted that the port would help Kerala immensely and that this was a new age of development. “The money that was flowing out of India will be diverted back to the state,” he added.

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani, Union Ministers V. Muraleedharan and Suresh Gopi, Minister V.N. Vasavan, MPs Shashi Tharoor and John Brittas, MLA M. Vincent, Mayor Arya Rajendran, among others attended the event.

