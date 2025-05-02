Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala — Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated the Vizhinjam International Deepwater Multipurpose Seaport, a landmark ₹8,900 crore project set to transform India’s maritime infrastructure.

Developed under a public-private partnership model by Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ), the port is Kerala’s most ambitious infrastructure venture to date.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was also present at the ceremony, marking a rare moment of bipartisan participation. Positioned to become a key transshipment hub, Vizhinjam port is expected to boost trade, reduce logistics costs, and place India firmly on the global shipping map.

The Vizhinjam International Transhipment Deepwater Multipurpose Seaport, a flagship infrastructure initiative by the Government of Kerala, is nearing completion and set to reshape India's maritime landscape. Developed under the landlord model through a Public-Private Partnership, the project is being executed on a Design, Build, Finance, Operate, and Transfer (DBFOT) basis. Construction, led by Adani Vizhinjam Port Private Limited, commenced on December 5, 2015.

As India’s first dedicated container transhipment port, Vizhinjam represents a significant leap forward under the national vision of Viksit Bharat. Its development signals a strategic shift in reducing India's dependency on foreign ports for transhipment, while improving logistics efficiency and integrating more effectively into global trade routes.

Strategically located near one of the busiest international shipping lanes and boasting a natural deep draft of nearly 20 meters, Vizhinjam offers a clear logistical advantage. Once operational, the port is expected to become a vital node in India's trade infrastructure, enhancing both regional and international connectivity.

In a press conference held Wednesday ahead of the commissioning, Kerala Ports Minister V.N. Vasavan outlined the importance of the port and announced the dignitaries expected at the inauguration. He was joined by fellow ministers V. Sivankutty, G.R. Anil, and Thiruvananthapuram Mayor Arya Rajendran. The upcoming launch of Vizhinjam Port is poised to be a landmark moment in Kerala’s economic development and India’s maritime ambitions.