Thiruvananthapuram: CPIM State Secretary and Polit Buro member MV Govindan stated that the Left government's determination was the reason behind the realisation of the Vizhinjam port. Govindan added that even though he has not been invited, he would attend the programme on Friday. The CPIM leader argued that the list of attendees was approved by the Centre, without doing anything for the project.

“The Congress and BJP had declared that they would not allow the Vizhinjam project to move forward an inch. All the visuals are with the media. They tried to create riots in Vizhinjam and attacked the police station. If the media has a backbone, they should publish those visuals. If it had been stopped then, the project wouldn't have been completed. This didn't happen because of Oommen Chandy's or Satheesan's efforts. The UDF's stance was against any development. The opposition in Kerala is unlike any other in the world. Where in the world is there an opposition that declares it won't allow any development?,” Govindan said.

Govindan questioned why Rajeev Chandrasekhar was invited when he was not. “I am a leader of the ruling party and an MLA in the state. Did the Central government do anything in Vizhinjam? They didn't provide the viability gap fund. The Centre, which asks for it as a loan and demands profit sharing, claims it's their program. The public will understand all this. This project was conceived when Nayanar was the Chief Minister. Back then, the plan was to start it under government ownership. The UDF government decided to give it to Adani. The Left government, after coming to power, moved forward with the project. The project became a reality because of the determined efforts. Not a single day was wasted,” he claimed, adding that Vizhinjam will become a major port in the world.

“If VD Satheesan doesn't want to participate, so be it. I will participate. I haven't been invited. I will sit wherever I find a seat. Without the Left's firm stance, there would be no Vizhinjam,” MV Govindan further said.

Commenting on the controversies surrounding Kerala rapper Vedan (Hirandas Murali), Govindan said that he was a young artist whose politics influences the youth of Kerala. “Vedan himself admits that he made a mistake by using drugs. The amount of drugs found was very small. When he went to the station with cannabis, they found the necklace. The subsequent actions taken after he explained that it was a gift should be investigated. It needs to be considered whether such a big case related to a tiger's tooth is necessary. The Forest Minister is with Vedan. Our stance is that the action taken against that young man is not right,” he added.