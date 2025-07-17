The family informed the court that an agreement has been reached to bring Vipanchika's body back home and to bury her daughter Vaibhavi's body in Sharjah.

Kochi: The Kerala High Court has directed the Central Government to take steps for bringing back the body of Vipanchika Maniyan, who died by suicide in Sharjah after killing her 18-month-old daughter in their apartment at Al Nahda on July 9. After a week of uncertainty, Vipanchika's family agreed to the husband's family's request to bury the child in Sharjah during a discussion held on July 16 at the Dubai Indian Consulate. The decision was made to avoid further delays in the funeral due to the dispute. The child will be buried in the UAE and Vipanchika's family will attend the funeral.

A case was filed on a plea by her maternal aunt, which alleged that Vipanchika was mentally harassed, and subjected to emotional abuse and threats from her husband and in-laws. The plea, fearing evidence might be tampered with or destroyed, called for a transparent investigation, proper post-mortem, and accurate medico-legal procedures. Hearing the case on Thursday, Justice N Nagaresh closed the petition stating that the issues have been mostly resolved by mutual agreement, so no further orders are needed in the case.

Apprehending tampering and destruction of material evidence surrounding her mysterious death, the plea also sought to ensure transparency in investigation, proper post-mortem examination and medico-legal procedures of the deceased.

Vipanchika's family claims murder, not suicide

While initial reports suggested suicide, Vipanchika's family in Kollam, Kerala, believe this is not a simple case. Her mother, Shailaja, has alleged that both deaths are the result of long-term abuse and torture by Vipanchika’s husband and his family. In an emotional statement to media, Shailaja said, "Bring back my daughter and grandchild. Don't let the culprits go free. My daughter suffered in silence. She begged for help. She didn't even tell me out of fear." She said:

“Give me back my grandchild and daughter. Isn't it because Nithesh didn't take care of them that my grandchild and daughter had to die? My baby was innocent. She didn't know how to react. That's why she had to suffer this fate. All actions should be taken against the husband, Nithesh, and his family. I, her own mother, saw the pain my daughter suffered through Facebook. She didn't even call me to tell me, thinking it would hurt me. It is said that Vipanchika begged Nithesh's sister. My daughter was completely innocent. I didn't know she would endure so much in silence. Nithesh and his family should be brought to the country and punished. When the baby cried and was handed to him, he would say to put her somewhere. Is that what a father should say?”