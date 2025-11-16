Malik, a native of Thrithala, Palakkad, has been missing since November 13. It is suspected that he fell into an online money-doubling trap. The youth went missing after losing Rs 3.5 Lakh Rupees.

Kochi: A second-year student from Kerala has gone missing in Mangaluru after allegedly losing Rs 3.5 lakh to an online fraud scheme. Malik, originally from Thrithala in Palakkad district, was last seen on November 13. The Bachelor of Naturopathy and Yogic Science student at Yenepoya AYUSH Campus is suspected to have fallen victim to a money-doubling scam operated through Telegram. According to Ullal police, Malik borrowed the money from friends and invested it with the fraudsters. During their investigation, authorities recovered Telegram chats between Malik and the fraud gang, along with financial transaction records. The investigation revealed that after losing the entire amount, Malik's final message to the scammers stated, "there is no other option but to commit suicide," suggesting he was under severe mental distress.

Police believe the significant financial loss has placed Malik in a serious crisis, as he now owes the borrowed amount to his friends. The investigation team is currently analyzing Malik's phone records and online activities to trace both the missing student and the fraud gang responsible for the scam. Authorities have issued a warning about the increasing prevalence of online investment scams targeting young people, urging greater vigilance against such fraudulent schemes operating through social media platforms.

How To Avoid Such Scams?

To avoid falling victim to a money-doubling scam, you should immediately block anyone who promises to double your money, because such offers are always fraudulent and designed to trap you. Never send money to strangers online, especially when they pressure you with claims of quick profit or limited-time opportunities. Be cautious of anyone asking for UPI transfers to personal accounts, refusing to reveal their identity, or avoiding video calls, as these are common red flags associated with scammers. Take time to check whether the profile, page, or group is genuine; scammers often use fake celebrity photos, edited screenshots, or manipulated bank records to appear trustworthy.



You should also avoid sharing OTPs, bank details, or payment screenshots with anyone you don’t fully trust. If you encounter suspicious accounts on Instagram, Facebook, WhatsApp, or Telegram, report them immediately to prevent others from being targeted. Staying alert, avoiding too-good-to-be-true offers, and refusing to engage with unverified investment schemes are the most effective ways to protect yourself from money-doubling frauds.