A Kerala woman and her toddler were found dead in their Sharjah apartment, leading to a dowry harassment case against the husband, his sister, and father.

Kollam: After a 33-year-old woman and her one-and-a-half-year-old daughter were found dead in their Sharjah apartment on July 9, the Kerala Police have registered a case against the woman's husband, Nidheesh, his sister, and father under sections related to dowry harassment and abetment to suicide. Vipanchika Maniyan, and her 18-month-old daughter were found dead in their apartment in Al Nahda.

The woman was discovered hanging, while her baby appeared to have been strangled with a rope. The door was reportedly opened by her husband Nithesh, after the maid raised alarm when there was no response from inside.

The First Information Report (FIR) was filed by the Kundara Police in Kerala's Kollam district, based on a complaint by the woman's mother, Shylaja. The accused have been charged under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Dowry Prohibition Act, 1961.

According to the FIR, the woman faced prolonged mental and physical abuse over dowry demands. The harassment allegedly intensified after she publicly confronted her husband over suspected extramarital affairs. The police claim that this mistreatment ultimately led to her suicide.

A scheduled Facebook post appeared on the woman's profile after her death, containing a suicide note, personal diary entries, and photographs showing injuries on her body. The post, which now stands deleted, had details of years of alleged abuse, dowry-related harassment, and her husband's indifference, even after she raised accusations of inappropriate behavior by her father-in-law.

Separate complaints were filed by the deceased woman's family to the UAE Embassy, the Chief Minister of Kerala, and the Kollam City Police Commissioner, urging action against the accused.

Vipanchika's family claims murder, not suicide

While initial reports suggested suicide, Vipanchika's family in Kollam, Kerala, believe this is not a simple case. Her mother, Shailaja, has alleged that both deaths are the result of long-term abuse and torture by Vipanchika’s husband and his family.

In an emotional statement to media, Shailaja said, "Bring back my daughter and grandchild. Don't let the culprits go free. My daughter suffered in silence. She begged for help. She didn't even tell me out of fear." She said:

“Give me back my grandchild and daughter. Isn't it because Nithesh didn't take care of them that my grandchild and daughter had to die? My baby was innocent. She didn't know how to react. That's why she had to suffer this fate. All actions should be taken against the husband, Nithesh, and his family. I, her own mother, saw the pain my daughter suffered through Facebook. She didn't even call me to tell me, thinking it would hurt me. It is said that Vipanchika begged Nithesh's sister. My daughter was completely innocent. I didn't know she would endure so much in silence. Nithesh and his family should be brought to the country and punished. When the baby cried and was handed to him, he would say to put her somewhere. Is that what a father should say?”

Suicide note names husband’s family

The turning point in the case came when a six-page suicide note, written by Vipanchika, surfaced on Facebook, reportedly posted using a timed setting after her death. In it, she reportedly accused her sister-in-law (first accused), husband Nithesh (second accused), and father-in-law (third accused) of physical and emotional abuse, several media reports said.

"I can no longer survive. I’ve tried. There is no love, only torment. Even when I was pregnant, I was beaten. My baby and I have suffered enough," the note read.

She also alleged that her father-in-law misbehaved with her, and her husband did nothing. Instead, she quoted him saying, "I married you for him also."

Voice notes confirm dowry harassment

Voice messages sent by Vipanchika before her death revealed dowry harassment. She said, "They said the dowry wasn’t enough. They demanded a flat, a big car, and more money. My sister-in-law and father-in-law never let me live in peace."

Divorce was in process

Vipanchika worked in the HR department of a private firm in Dubai for seven years. Her husband Nithesh, from Kottayam, is an engineer in another Dubai firm.

The couple were staying separately and had started legal divorce proceedings. According to her cousin, they were no longer together and legal formalities were ongoing.

Mother demands action

Shailaja has urged both Indian central agencies and UAE authorities to take strong action. “Don’t let those who did this go free. I’ll fight till the end. This was not just suicide. It was murder.”

She accused Nitheesh of living off her daughters income, misusing company funds, and threatening her when she tried to expose him. “He even took her ID card so she couldn’t leave,” she said. She spoke to Asianet News in tears:

"Don't let those who put my daughter in this condition go free. I will go to any lengths for this. Central agencies should investigate and ensure they are punished. My daughter's husband threatened her once. Even after earning a salary of four to five lakh rupees and living off my daughter's salary, Nitheesh wasn't satisfied. He sold the company's shares. When that wasn't enough, my daughter asked him what he was doing with the money. Nitheesh wouldn't answer. Even after all this, when it wasn't enough, my daughter said she would report him if he cheated the company again. Nitheesh then said that if she complained to the company, she would lose her job and wouldn't be kept. When she said she wanted to see her mother, he took away her ID. The torture started the day he married and took her away. She stopped coming home altogether. Her sister, father, everyone supported him in this."

If you or someone you know is facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please seek help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide-prevention organizations:

- Tamil Nadu State health department's suicide helpline: 104

- Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre: 044-24640050

- Andhra Pradesh Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

- Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

- Karnataka Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

- Kerala Maithri: 0484 2540530

- Chaithram: 0484 2361161

- Telangana State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

- Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

- SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm)

- Aasara (24x7 Helpline): 9820466726