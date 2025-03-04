Hyderabad: Newlywed 35-year-old techie dies by suicide, husband accused of dowry harassment

A 35-year-old software employee, Devika, died by suicide at her residence in Raidurgam, allegedly due to harassment from her husband.

Hyderabad: A 35-year-old woman software professional was found dead at her residence in Raidurgam on Monday in an apparent case of suicide. Authorities suspect that she took this extreme step due to alleged harassment by her husband. The deceased, identified as Devika from Vikarabad district, held an MBA degree and was employed at a tech firm in Hitec City. She had fallen in love with Satish, an IIT Kharagpur graduate who is currently working in a software company.

Police reports indicate that the couple tied the knot last August in Goa and later moved into an apartment in Raidurgam. However, tensions arose in their marriage, with frequent arguments over minor issues in recent months.

Following one such dispute, Devika allegedly took her own life by hanging herself from a ceiling fan in the bedroom while her husband, Satish, was asleep in the hall. He later discovered her lifeless body.

Devika’s parents have accused Satish of harassment, claiming that his mental and physical abuse over financial matters drove her to suicide. Her mother, Ramadevi, filed a police complaint, alleging that Satish regularly tortured Devika for money. The family has also questioned how Satish remained unaware of the incident despite being in the same house.

Upon receiving information, the Raidurgam police arrived at the scene and initiated an investigation.

"We did not find a suicide note at the crime scene. However, the victim’s family has lodged a complaint alleging dowry harassment, following which a case has been registered and is under investigation," the police stated.

Investigators added that further action will be taken based on the findings of the probe and any additional evidence that emerges.

