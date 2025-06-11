In Mysuru’s Kottanahalli village, a mother and daughter were found hanging under suspicious circumstances. Locals allege dowry harassment and murder, as the husband is missing. Police face criticism for registering only a UDR case.

Mysuru: In a tragic incident in Kottanahalli village, Nanjangud taluk, Mysuru, a mother and daughter were found dead under suspicious circumstances. The deceased have been identified as Jayalakshmi (45) and her daughter Priya (20). Both were discovered hanging inside the tobacco-curing barn of their house.

Husband missing, murder alleged

Jayalakshmi was married to Jayaram, who has gone missing since the incident. His sudden disappearance has intensified suspicions that the deaths may have been staged to appear as suicides. Villagers allege that Jayaram could be involved in the deaths.

History of dowry harassment

According to local residents, Jayalakshmi had endured dowry-related harassment throughout her 25-year marriage. She had previously filed a complaint at Hullahalli police station against her husband. Frequent domestic disputes reportedly caused emotional distress to their daughter Priya.

Villagers demand justice

Outraged by the incident, villagers have strongly opposed the possibility of suicide, suggesting instead that it was a double murder. They have accused the police of trying to shield the accused and ignoring the voices of the community.

Police action under scrutiny

Only a UDR (Unnatural Death Report) case has been registered so far, prompting further backlash from the villagers. Accusations of political interference and attempts to suppress the truth are gaining traction. Locals are urging the authorities to ensure justice is served and strict action is taken against those responsible.