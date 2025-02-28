Venjaramoodu Murders: Afan admits to killing grandmother, pawned her gold chain for Rs 74,000; Details

Venjaramoodu murder accused Afan confessed to killing his grandmother, stealing her 1.5-sovereign gold chain, and pawning it for Rs 74,000. 

Venjaramoodu Murders: Afan admits to killing grandmother, pawned her gold chain for Rs 74,000; Details anr
Aishwarya Nair
Published: Feb 28, 2025, 8:35 AM IST

Thiruvananthapuram: Afan, the prime accused in the Venjaramoodu mass murder case, has given a detailed confession to the police, revealing the brutal manner in which he carried out the killings.

According to his statement, Afan attacked his grandmother, Salma Beevi, without uttering a single word upon seeing her. He claimed that she constantly blamed his mother for their financial struggles, which fueled his deep resentment. He had frequent arguments with her over this issue, and his anger had been building up over time.

Venjaramoodu Murders: Afan visited bar after attacking four, phone search history under investigation

Afan disclosed that on the day of the crime, he first attacked his mother in the morning, assuming she had died. Following this, he immediately went to his grandmother’s house with the sole intention of killing her. As soon as he arrived, he struck her on the head with a hammer, ensuring her death.

According to his statement to the police, Afan did not speak to his grandmother before attacking her. After ensuring her death, he took a 1.5-sovereign gold chain from her and left the scene. He later pledged the chain for Rs 74,000, using Rs 40,000 to settle his debts. Following this, he went straight to his father’s brother’s house.

His confession also revealed that he spent only nine minutes inside his grandmother’s house before leaving. The police continue their investigation to uncover further details related to the case.

