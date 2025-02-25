Venjaramoodu Murders: Farsana's father unaware of her ties to accused; final moments revealed

New details have emerged regarding the brutal killings in Venjarammoodu, Thiruvananthapuram. According to friends of Farsana’s father, Sunil, he was unaware of her friendship with Afan, the accused in the case.

Venjaramoodu Murders: Farsana's father unaware of her ties to accused; final moments revealed
Author
Aishwarya Nair
Updated: Feb 25, 2025, 10:41 AM IST

Thiruvananthapuram: New details have surfaced regarding the brutal killings in Venjaramoodu in the state's capital city. According to friends of Farsana’s father, Sunil, he was unaware of her friendship with Afan, the accused in the case. Sunil reportedly learned about his daughter's disappearance while at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College, when he was informed that she had left home and never returned.

Farsana had told her family that she was going to a nearby house for tuition around 3:30 PM before leaving. Sunil hails from Chirayinkeezhu, while Farsana’s mother, Sheeja, is from Venjaramoodu. Sunil runs an aluminum fabrication business in Venjaramoodu, where the family has been residing for the past six years.

Farsana, who was pursuing an MSc at St. John’s College, Anchal, tragically lost her life in the incident. After the post-mortem, her body will be taken to her home in Mukkunnu in the afternoon. The burial will take place at Kattumurakkal Juma Masjid in Chirayinkeezhu.

Afan Carried Out the Killings with Precise Planning

Police investigations have revealed that Afan meticulously planned and executed the brutal killings, committing five murders within six hours. The first attack took place around 10:00 AM when Afan assaulted his mother after she refused to give him money. A few hours later, at 1:15 PM, he turned on his 88-year-old grandmother, Salma Beevi, attacking her and stealing her gold jewelry.

After reaching Venjaramoodu, Afan received a call from Latheef, his uncle, which led him to suspect that Latheef had figured out his crimes. Fearing exposure, he decided to eliminate him. Upon reaching Latheef’s house, Afan also murdered Latheef’s wife, Shahida. Both were found with fatal head injuries inflicted by a hammer.

By 4:00 PM, Afan lured his girlfriend, Farsana, to his home in Perumala and killed her as well. The final murder took place when his younger brother, Afsan, returned home after an exam and asked for their mother. Afan led him inside and bludgeoned him to death with the hammer. After carrying out the killings, Afan left the hammer at home, took a bath, changed his clothes, and calmly surrendered at the police station, claiming that financial distress led him to commit the crimes.

