Kerala mass killings: How did financial crisis push accused to commit multiple murders? Details

A shocking murder spree in Kerala saw a 23-year-old man, Afan, brutally hacking six people, resulting in the deaths of five family members across three locations in Thiruvananthapuram.

Kerala mass killings: How did financial crisis push accused to commit multiple murders? anr
Author
Aishwarya Nair
Updated: Feb 24, 2025, 9:31 PM IST

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala was left in shock after a horrific crime spree in which a 23-year-old man named Afan brutally hacked six people leading to the death of five across three different houses in Thiruvananthapuram’s Perumala, RL Puram, and Pangode. Among the victims, five—excluding his mother—were close family members who lost their lives. Following the murders, Afan surrendered at the Venjaramoodu police station.

According to the police, Afan claimed that financial distress due to his failed business abroad pushed him to commit the murders. He also alleged that he had consumed poison and was subsequently admitted to Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital for treatment.

Victims of the Attack

The victims of Afan’s violent rampage included:

1. His 13-year-old younger brother, Ahsan
2. His mother, Shameena (critically injured)
3. His girlfriend, Farshana
4. His grandmother, Salma Beevi
5. His uncle, Latheef
6. Latheef's wife, Shahida

While Shameena survived with critical injuries, the other five victims succumbed to their wounds. The attacks took place in three different houses, and it was only after surrendering at the police station that Afan revealed the full extent of his crimes.

The accused had been living abroad with his father and had returned to India on a visiting visa. His mother, Shameena, is currently undergoing treatment for cancer. His younger brother, Ahsan, who was among the victims, was a 9th-grade student at Venjaramoodu School. Another victim, Latheef, was a retired CRPF officer.

According to the police, the series of murders began early in the morning. While Shameena survived with critical injuries, all other victims were confirmed dead.
The accused told the police that he committed the murders due to severe financial distress after his spare parts business abroad failed. He had reportedly taken large loans from multiple people, both abroad and in India. Overwhelmed by debt and feeling unable to continue living, he decided to end his life after killing his family members.

Fearing that his girlfriend would be left alone if he died, he lured her to his house before fatally attacking her, the accused confessed to the police.

What did the locals say?

Before brutally killing his 14-year-old brother Ahsan and his girlfriend Farsana, Afan reportedly took his younger brother out to buy food. Locals claim that Afan treated Ahsan to Kuzhimanthi from a hotel in Venjaramoodu before committing the horrific crime.

The exact motive behind the murders remains unclear. While Afan claims financial difficulties drove him to commit the crime, authorities and locals are skeptical of this explanation. His girlfriend Farsana had arrived at his house just days earlier, and speculation about their relationship is growing.

After committing two murders elsewhere, Afan returned to his own house, where he allegedly opened the gas valve after the killings. His mother, who sustained severe injuries, is undergoing treatment. Authorities suspect the murders were premeditated, as all victims suffered fatal head injuries. Afan, who reportedly consumed rat poison, is currently receiving medical treatment.

Kerala HORROR! 23-year-old man kills five in brutal stabbing spree in Thiruvananthapuram; surrenders to police

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Kerala HORROR! 23-year-old man kills five in brutal stabbing spree in Thiruvananthapuram; surrenders to police anr

Kerala HORROR! 23-year-old man hacks five to death in Thiruvananthapuram; surrenders to police

KPCC President Sudhakaran reaches out to Shashi Tharoor amid rift with Congress; LoP says "no comments" dmn

KPCC President Sudhakaran reaches out to Shashi Tharoor amid rift with Congress; LoP says "no comments"

Kerala: PC George surrenders at Erattupetta court in hate speech case, remanded to police custody till 6 PM dmn

Kerala: PC George surrenders at Erattupetta court in hate speech case, remanded to police custody till 6 PM

Congress high command unhappy with Shashi Tharoor interview; Rahul gandhi, Kharge hold talks with KC Venugopal anr

Congress high command unhappy with Shashi Tharoor's interview; Rahul, Kharge hold talks with KC Venugopal

Kerala: 67-year-old man allegedly kills wife by slitting throat, dies by suicide in Thiruvananthapuram anr

Kerala: 67-year-old man allegedly kills wife by slitting throat, dies by suicide in Thiruvananthapuram

Recent Stories

Mohamed Salah shatters five record during Liverpool's win against Man City; Check out here HRD

Mohamed Salah shatters five records during Liverpool's win against Man City; Check out here

Toxic holy dip? Surge in skin infections among Maha Kumbh pilgrims raises alarm over Ganga, Yamuna pollution ddr

Toxic holy dip? Surge in skin infections among Maha Kumbh pilgrims raises alarm over Ganga, Yamuna pollution

Bridge Investment Group Stock Rockets 33% After Apollo To Acquire Company In $1.5B All-Stock Transaction: Retail’s Exuberant

Bridge Investment Group Stock Rockets 33% After Apollo To Acquire Company In $1.5B All-Stock Transaction: Retail’s Exuberant

World Uyghur Congress to host discussion on 'Uyghur Genocide in Digital Age' at RightsCon 2025

World Uyghur Congress to host key dialogue on Uyghur repression and digital surveillance

NZ vs BAN, Champions Trophy 2025: Matt Henry equals legend Richard Hadlee's ODI record for New Zealand HRD

NZ vs BAN, Champions Trophy 2025: Matt Henry equals legend Richard Hadlee's ODI record for New Zealand

Recent Videos

Climate Change Watch | 'Pearl of Kazakhstan' Lake Balkhash Faces Pollution, Climate Threats

Climate Change Watch | 'Pearl of Kazakhstan' Lake Balkhash Faces Pollution, Climate Threats

Video Icon
PM Modi Attends 'JHUMOIR BINANDINI’ Event in Guwahati, Greeted by Enthusiastic Crowd!

PM Modi Attends 'JHUMOIR BINANDINI’ Event in Guwahati, Greeted by Enthusiastic Crowd!

Video Icon
Kailash Kher’s MAHA SHIVRATRI Special Top 10 Songs to Please Lord Shiva!

Kailash Kher’s MAHA SHIVRATRI Special Top 10 Songs to Please Lord Shiva!

Video Icon
Gulf Pulse | Renting a Car in the UAE? Here's How You Can

Gulf Pulse | Renting a Car in the UAE? Here's How You Can

Video Icon
Urvashi Rautela's AWKWARD Moment with Orry! Unexpected Kiss at India vs. Pakistan Match!

Urvashi Rautela's AWKWARD Moment with Orry! Unexpected Kiss at India vs. Pakistan Match!

Video Icon