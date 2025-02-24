Kerala mass killings: How did financial crisis push accused to commit multiple murders? Details

A shocking murder spree in Kerala saw a 23-year-old man, Afan, brutally hacking six people, resulting in the deaths of five family members across three locations in Thiruvananthapuram.

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala was left in shock after a horrific crime spree in which a 23-year-old man named Afan brutally hacked six people leading to the death of five across three different houses in Thiruvananthapuram’s Perumala, RL Puram, and Pangode. Among the victims, five—excluding his mother—were close family members who lost their lives. Following the murders, Afan surrendered at the Venjaramoodu police station.

According to the police, Afan claimed that financial distress due to his failed business abroad pushed him to commit the murders. He also alleged that he had consumed poison and was subsequently admitted to Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital for treatment.

Victims of the Attack

The victims of Afan’s violent rampage included:

1. His 13-year-old younger brother, Ahsan

2. His mother, Shameena (critically injured)

3. His girlfriend, Farshana

4. His grandmother, Salma Beevi

5. His uncle, Latheef

6. Latheef's wife, Shahida

While Shameena survived with critical injuries, the other five victims succumbed to their wounds. The attacks took place in three different houses, and it was only after surrendering at the police station that Afan revealed the full extent of his crimes.

The accused had been living abroad with his father and had returned to India on a visiting visa. His mother, Shameena, is currently undergoing treatment for cancer. His younger brother, Ahsan, who was among the victims, was a 9th-grade student at Venjaramoodu School. Another victim, Latheef, was a retired CRPF officer.

According to the police, the series of murders began early in the morning. While Shameena survived with critical injuries, all other victims were confirmed dead.

The accused told the police that he committed the murders due to severe financial distress after his spare parts business abroad failed. He had reportedly taken large loans from multiple people, both abroad and in India. Overwhelmed by debt and feeling unable to continue living, he decided to end his life after killing his family members.

Fearing that his girlfriend would be left alone if he died, he lured her to his house before fatally attacking her, the accused confessed to the police.

What did the locals say?

Before brutally killing his 14-year-old brother Ahsan and his girlfriend Farsana, Afan reportedly took his younger brother out to buy food. Locals claim that Afan treated Ahsan to Kuzhimanthi from a hotel in Venjaramoodu before committing the horrific crime.

The exact motive behind the murders remains unclear. While Afan claims financial difficulties drove him to commit the crime, authorities and locals are skeptical of this explanation. His girlfriend Farsana had arrived at his house just days earlier, and speculation about their relationship is growing.

After committing two murders elsewhere, Afan returned to his own house, where he allegedly opened the gas valve after the killings. His mother, who sustained severe injuries, is undergoing treatment. Authorities suspect the murders were premeditated, as all victims suffered fatal head injuries. Afan, who reportedly consumed rat poison, is currently receiving medical treatment.

