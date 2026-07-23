Kochi Water Metro has launched a carbon credit initiative to generate additional revenue from its eco-friendly electric boat services. In partnership with Bengaluru-based Kosher Climate, the project will measure carbon emission reductions and seek validation under global carbon credit frameworks.

The Kochi Water Metro has launched a new initiative to generate additional revenue by leveraging the global carbon credit system. As part of the plan, the water transport service will scientifically assess the reduction in carbon emissions achieved through its clean and fully electric boat operations and seek validation for carbon credits.

The move aims to monetise the environmental benefits of the eco-friendly transport system while promoting sustainable urban mobility. By measuring the reduction in greenhouse gas emissions, the Kochi Water Metro hopes to convert its green initiatives into a potential revenue stream.

To implement the initiative, the Kochi Water Metro has partnered with Bengaluru-based agency Kosher Climate. Under the agreement, the Kochi Water Metro will receive 71% of the revenue generated from the carbon credit programme, while Kosher Climate will handle the technical processes and bear the associated costs.

Scientific Assessment Of Carbon Emission Reduction

The Kochi Water Metro operates fully electric boats designed to reduce dependence on conventional fuel-based transport. As part of the carbon credit initiative, Kosher Climate will scientifically calculate the reduction in carbon emissions achieved when passengers choose the Water Metro over other modes of transport.

The assessment will consider the environmental benefits of shifting commuters towards electric water transport and measure the corresponding reduction in greenhouse gas emissions.

Linking Carbon Savings With Global Credit Schemes

Once the emission reductions are verified, the findings will be linked with suitable international carbon credit frameworks. This process will help the Kochi Water Metro obtain certified carbon credits, which can then be traded to generate additional income.

The initiative is expected to strengthen the financial sustainability of the Water Metro while highlighting the role of clean public transport in reducing urban carbon emissions.