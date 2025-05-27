Vipin Kumar, a PR consultant with over a decade of experience in the film industry, had filed a police complaint stating that the assault was triggered by his praise for the Tovino Thomas-starrer film 'Narivetta'.

Kochi: Malayalam actor Unni Mukundan has been booked by Kerala police for allegedly assaulting his manager. Vipin Kumar, a PR consultant with over a decade of experience in the film industry, had filed a police complaint stating that the assault was triggered by his praise for the Tovino Thomas-starrer film 'Narivetta'. He alleged that Unni Mukundan called him to the parking area of his flat this morning and assaulted him, breaking his glasses. The case was registered after recording Kumar's detailed statement.

Vipin Kumar has been working in the film industry for 18 years and has worked on several films. He has been handling Mukundan's public relations among other matters. He even had a minor role in Mukundan's recent hit, Marco. He has also filed complaints against Unni Mukundan with film associations.

"I've worked with Unni for six years and endured a lot of ridicule. Lately, he's been frustrated. He hasn't had a proper film after Marco. 'Get Set Baby' failed, and Gokulam backed out of the film he was supposed to direct. He's taking out these frustrations on those around him," Vipin said.

"No one who used to work with him is around anymore. I can't take it all. There's a limit. I'm a promotion consultant. I've been in the film industry for 18 years. I worked on Narivetta and posted about it, which Unni didn't like. He called me that night and said he didn't need a manager anymore. I agreed," Vipin continued.

He then alleges Mukundan called him downstairs and assaulted him. "I'm not a paid manager. I've worked on around 500 films. His problems might be the reason for all this," Vipin stated.